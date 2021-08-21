FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Qualifiers (Group E):

Thursday, 2nd September 2021 – Kenya Harambee Stars Vs Uganda Cranes – Nairobi

Monday, 6th September 2021 – Uganda Cranes Vs Mali – St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende

Warm up preparations: 29th August 2021 – Ethiopia Walia Stars Vs Uganda Cranes – Bahir Dar Stadium

The days to the long awaited kickoff for the Uganda Cranes duels in the group E of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 are fast nearing.

Team Uganda has thus far trained for a week with the residential camp at the Cranes Paradise Hotel in Kisaasi.

For the past six days in training, the team has juggled training drills at the Kabira Country Hotel in Bukoto, MTN Omondi Stadium and the African Bible University as well as gym sessions.

Each of the 30 players (mainly locally based) in camp is optimistic of the making the cut as the competition has also reached boiling point.

Uganda Cranes players limbering at the African Bible University Playground in Lubowa on Saturday evening

Kyetume Football Club midfielder Nicholas Kasozi is one of the players with the hope of making the grade against all the odds.

“I am first of all happy to be back on the national team after a long time. I know the competition has been stiff but I am ready to deliver to the best of my expectations and serve once granted the opportunity” Kasozi, a holding midfielder attests.

Kasozi faces a stern test of character with other available options from the local crop as Abubakar Gift Ali (KCCA) and Vipers’ Bobosi Byaruhanga.

Some of the foreign based players in the same role are Simba’s Tadeo Lwanga as well as newly signed Young Africans’ Khalid Aucho.

The rest of the departments are in similar stiff competition as goalkeeping, defence, attacking midfield and the forward line.

Uganda Cranes trained at the African Bible University on Saturday afternoon with an internal build up match amongst themselves.

The intention of this build up was to gauge how to utilize the ball efficiently vis-a-vis the numbers and space.

Sunday, 22nd August 2021 is complete recovery for the players.

FUFA intends to book two international friendly matches before the Kenyan game on 2nd September 2021 in Nairobi.

Players in Camp:

Goalkeepers: Joel Mutakubwa (Express),Charles Lukwago (KCCA), Simon Tamale (Soltilo Bright Stars), Nafian Alionzi (URA)

Defenders: Murushid Juuko (Express), Enock Walusimbi (Express), Arthur Kiggundu (Express),Denis Iguma (KCCA), Innocent Wafula (Mbarara City), Paul Willa (Vipers SC), Eric Ssenjobe (Police), Azizi Kayondo (Vipers), Halid Lwaliwa (Vipers), Garvin Kizito Mugweri (SC Villa), Kenneth Ssemakula (SC Villa), Hassan Muhamood (Police)

Midfielders: Muzamiru Mutyaba (Express), Ibrahim Orit (Vipers), Milton Karisa (Vipers SC), Bobosi Byaruhanga (Vipers), Shafik Kuchi Kagimu (URA), Nicholas Kasozi (Kyetume), Abubakar Gift Ali (KCCA)

Forwards: Yunus Sentamu (Vipers), Martin Kizza (Express), Emmanuel Arnold Okwi (Unattached), Patrick Henry Kaddu (RS Berkene), Jude Ssemugabi (Mbarara City), Richard Basangwa (Vipers), Steven Dese Mukwala (URA FC)