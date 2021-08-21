Uganda’s most successful football club, SC Villa will on 28th August 2021 vote into office a new president.

Denis Ssebugwawo Mbidde and Medard Lubega Ssegona are vying for the top seat.

On 17th August 2021, Mbidde questioned the presence of the current club CEO Shawn Mubiru among the members of the Vetting Committee and his formal complaints with proposals have seen been addressed.

Mbidde had questioned Mubiru’s VEC membership vis-a-vis his involvement in the registration and voting process.

Response:

The response was immediate and well articulate.

On August 19, 2021, Robert Kiggundu, wrote to Mbidde; “VEC will consider removing or asking the member to refrain himself from this process if the camp dissatisfied with his membership can put their complaint in writing with supporting evidence.”

The committee however denied Mbidde’s request to extend the registration deadline

“There will be no extension to the registration deadline due to the amount of work needed to cross-check and confirm details of the voters. VEC believes that it can handle the voting process without outside help, and the preparations in place shall continue. VEC will intensify voter awareness especially about the voting methods through the SC Villa digital channels and flyers,” the committee agreed” Villa Electoral Committee responded.

Mbidde also proposed a need to cater for voters who cannot make it to Villa Park on electionday and those that have difficulty using electronic methods.

“VEC has considered this request and given it the due consideration it deserves. The decision is that voting on this occasion will be either in presence at Villa Park or online as earlier advised. This proposal shall be considered for a future election,” VEC added.

All campaigns shall stop on August 25, 2021, at 23:59 hrs (EAT).

No candidate shall publish or post new voice notes or new messages after this deadline.