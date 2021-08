Peruth Chemutai, Joshua Cheptegei and Jacob Kiplimo shinned in Tokyo while the Red Eagles broke the jinx to win their first ever Kagame Cup.

“For now, I ask the boys to believe in themselves when we start the world cup campaign,” Micho told Kawowo Sports in an interview. “The Tokyo Olympics medal winners can be our be our main inspiration and Express as well – winners of Kagame Cup,” he added.

Uganda Cranes’ Tony Mawejje in action against Kenya. The two nations will renew rivalry in the Qatar 2022 World Cup qualifiers Credit: Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

Uganda has always failed to beat neighbours in qualifying matches in recent years suffering heartbreaks at the hands of Kenya (2012 Afcon qualifiers) and Rwanda (2004 Afcon qualifiers).

In the 2019 Afcon qualifiers, Uganda was held by Tanzania at Namboole before suffering a humiliating 3-0 defeat away.

Coming Soon: Don’t miss the FULL Interview with Micho on all our platforms