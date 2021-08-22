Kyetume Football Club midfielder Nicholas Kasozi has confessed that his return to national team colours was a dream well worked for.

Kasozi was part of the Uganda Cranes team that won the 2019 CECAFA Senior Challenge Cup in Kampala and had since faded off the scene.

Nicholas Kasozi in the Gym at Fitness Junction

The intelligent holding midfielder revealed that he had the belief of returning to the national team fold.

“I had the faith in myself that I would be back to the national team” the former Synergy, SC Villa and KCCA midfielder opened up.

“Sometimes, you have to get the faith personally and then work hard to achieve many things in life. I am glad to return to the national team and reunite with coach Micho after having worked with him in Cranes Namutima back in the days” Kasozi adds.

Nicholas Kasozi (far left) sprints during a training session at Lugogo

Kasozi faces stiff competition, like the rest of the pool of 30 players in camp (majorly home based players).

In central midfield alone, he is battling for a slot against Vipers’ Bobosi Byaruhanga, Denis Iguma (KCCA), Shafik Kuchi Kagimu (URA) and Abubakar Gift Ali (KCCA).

He is confident of making the cut for the upcoming international build up matches and the FIFA 2022 World Cup qualifiers.

“With hard work and determination, I know I can make it. The competition is high and I am confident I can perform and be considered” he says of the competition.

After six consecutive days of training, Uganda Cranes players will take a day off with body recovery drills on Sunday, 22nd August 2021.

Head coach Milutin “Micho” Sredojevic is expected to trim the team on Sunday as the team readies self to travel for the warm up game away to Ethiopia ahead of the clash against Kenya.

Nicholas Kasozi heads the ball during a training session

Players in Camp:

Goalkeepers: Joel Mutakubwa (Express),Charles Lukwago (KCCA), Simon Tamale (Soltilo Bright Stars), Nafian Alionzi (URA)

Defenders: Murushid Juuko (Express), Enock Walusimbi (Express), Arthur Kiggundu (Express),Denis Iguma (KCCA), Innocent Wafula (Mbarara City), Paul Willa (Vipers SC), Eric Ssenjobe (Police), Azizi Kayondo (Vipers), Halid Lwaliwa (Vipers), Garvin Kizito Mugweri (SC Villa), Kenneth Ssemakula (SC Villa), Hassan Muhamood (Police)

Midfielders: Muzamiru Mutyaba (Express), Ibrahim Orit (Vipers), Milton Karisa (Vipers SC), Bobosi Byaruhanga (Vipers), Shafik Kuchi Kagimu (URA), Nicholas Kasozi (Kyetume), Abubakar Gift Ali (KCCA)

Forwards: Yunus Sentamu (Vipers), Martin Kizza (Express), Emmanuel Arnold Okwi (Unattached), Patrick Henry Kaddu (RS Berkene), Jude Ssemugabi (Mbarara City), Richard Basangwa (Vipers), Steven Dese Mukwala (URA FC)