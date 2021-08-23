Moses Basena officially started his assistant coach duties for the Uganda Cranes team on Sunday, 22nd August 2021.

This followed his reporting to camp at the Cranes Paradise Hotel, Kisaasi on Saturday.

He took part in the Sunday morning demonstration drills at the team hotel as well as the afternoon recovery session at Kabira Country Hotel, Bukoto.

Milutin “Micho” Sredojevic with Moses Basena at Kabira Country Hotel, Bukoto before the start of the recovery training session on Sunday

Basena was named assistant to Serbian Milutin “Micho” Sredojevic after Charles Livingstone Mbabazi turned down the job (for unclear reasons).

This is the second time that Basena is working with Micho as part of the backroom staff that also has French man Franck Plaine (Fitness and performance director), Addis Worku (video analyst) and Geofrey Massa (team manager).

He expressed delight upon reuniting with Micho and working together as a solid team.

“I am happy to be back and serve the country” he spoke.

L-R: Fred Kajoba Kisitu (Goalkeeping coach), Milutin Sredojevic (head coach) and Moses Basena (assistant coach) share ideas on Sunday

Basena was also impressed by the players in the first week of training under Micho where they combined gym work outs with ball sessions.

“The first week of training has been good and it has helped the players play catch up fitness-wise. Now, we are entering the most important week as we prepare for the build up matches and the upcoming FIFA World Cup Cup qualification matches against Kenya (away) and Mali (home)” Basena added.

Moses Basena closely monitors a ball work session at Kabira Country Hotel, Bukoto

Meanwhile, three players sat out Sunday’s recovery training session because of different ailments.

URA goalkeeper Alionzi Nafian and RS Berkene forward Patrick Henry Kaddu have muscle strains whilst Kyetume midfielder Nicholas Kasozi got a stomach bug.

The team training resumes on Monday after the Federation cancelled out the earlier planned training camp in Jordan where they had lined up two international warm up games against Syria.

FUFA planned an international build up match against Ethiopia on Sunday, 29th August 2021 at the Bahir Dar Stadium before facing Kenya on 2nd September 2021 in Nairobi.

Players in Camp:

Goalkeepers: Joel Mutakubwa (Express),Charles Lukwago (KCCA), Simon Tamale (Soltilo Bright Stars), Nafian Alionzi (URA)

Defenders: Murushid Juuko (Express), Enock Walusimbi (Express), Arthur Kiggundu (Express),Denis Iguma (KCCA), Innocent Wafula (Mbarara City), Paul Willa (Vipers SC), Eric Ssenjobe (Police), Azizi Kayondo (Vipers), Halid Lwaliwa (Vipers), Garvin Kizito Mugweri (SC Villa), Kenneth Ssemakula (SC Villa), Hassan Muhamood (Police)

Midfielders: Muzamiru Mutyaba (Express), Ibrahim Orit (Vipers), Milton Karisa (Vipers SC), Bobosi Byaruhanga (Vipers), Shafik Kuchi Kagimu (URA), Nicholas Kasozi (Kyetume), Abubakar Gift Ali (KCCA)

Forwards: Yunus Sentamu (Vipers), Martin Kizza (Express), Emmanuel Arnold Okwi (Unattached), Patrick Henry Kaddu (RS Berkene), Jude Ssemugabi (Mbarara City), Richard Basangwa (Vipers), Steven Dese Mukwala (URA FC)