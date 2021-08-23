Players from Black Pirates Rugby Club and Sailors – the junior outfit playing in the Central Region championship – on Sunday morning received relief support from the club as the effects of the COVID-19 lockdown rage on.

Club vice-chairman Samuel Ocanya said that his executive committee worked with fans to mobilise resources like food and domestic items for up to 95 players from their males’ clubs. He added that the females’ club Black Pearls Rugby Club will receive their items at a later date.







“It is a privilege to have met our players after a long rugby break to give them support. We have worked together with the fans to mobilize resources for our players. Our players are grown from all calibres; some are students who live at home and others are hustling by themselves so we thought it wise to support them with basic items like posho, rice, and soap. We are supporting a total of 95 players today. Our ladies’ side Black Pearls will also receive on a day to be communicated,” Ocanya said.

Youtube: Watch full video covering the Distribution of welfare support from the club to playershttps://t.co/IEP7AVaShd #piratesstrong pic.twitter.com/hFHEgGraKi — PIRATES RUGBY (@piratesrugbyUG) August 22, 2021

Local club rugby in Uganda went to the sidelines three months ago after a shortened premier league season that was the first competitive tournament played in over a year since COVID-19 was declared a global pandemic and Uganda went into its first lockdown.

However, teams including Black Pirates have already embarked on pre-season training pending communication from Uganda Rugby Union on the next activity on the calendar.

Celebrations marking the club’s 25-year anniversary

Black Pirates will, this Wednesday, officially launch their Silver Jubilee celebrations at Kings Park Stadium.

A new logo to commemorate the milestone and an events roadmap including a rugby match, dinner, and other activities will be launched by the club executive.