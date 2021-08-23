FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Qualifiers (Group E):

Thursday, 2nd September 2021 – Kenya Harambee Stars Vs Uganda Cranes – Nairobi

As the Uganda Cranes team nears its first phase of training with majorly the locally based players, a couple of players have succumbed to the vigorous training sessions with varying ailments.

Sunday’s recovery training session after five consecutive days witnessed three players out of the total thirty in camp sit out for varying reasons.

Moroccoan based striker Patrick Henry Kaddu, goalkeeper Nafian Alionzi and midfielder Nicholas Kasozi all missed out with different injury concerns.

Alionzi Nafian and Patrick Henry Kaddu seated out of training

Kaddu, a center forward at RS Berkene and Uganda Revenue Authority’s Alionzi have muscle strains while Kasozi had a stomach bug.

Earlier, goalkeeper Joel Mutakubwa and Kaddu had missed the training session at the African Bible University playground on Saturday.

However, Mutakubwa recovered swiftly to train full time on Sunday evening.

L-R: Charles Lukwago, Simon Tamale and Joel Mutakubwa all trained and completed Sunday’s session at Kabira Country Club, Bukoto (Credit: David Isabirye)

Assistant coach Moses Basena also trained with the team for the first time on Sunday.

Basena believes that the training has been superb for the opening week and has helped open up the players bodies.

Moses Basena on Uganda Cranes duty at Kabira Country Club, Bukoto

“The first phase was great and it has helped to open up the players’ bodies ahead of the most important week ahead of us” Basena disclosed.

The team is currently camped at the Cranes Paradise Hotel in Kisaasi.

The previous week witnessed 9 sessions that comprised of gym work-outs and on-field training at three various grounds; Lugogo, African Bible University and Kabira Country Resort Hotel in Bukoto.

Training resumes on Monday, 23rd August 2021 as the team will also be trimmed by the technical team.

The Uganda Cranes players and officials in a prayer moment before start of a training session (Credit: David Isabirye)

The team will play an international build up match against Ethiopia on Sunday, 29th August 2021 at the Bahir Dar Stadium before facing Kenya on 2nd September 2021 in Nairobi.

Players in Camp:

Goalkeepers: Joel Mutakubwa (Express),Charles Lukwago (KCCA), Simon Tamale (Soltilo Bright Stars), Nafian Alionzi (URA)

Defenders: Murushid Juuko (Express), Enock Walusimbi (Express), Arthur Kiggundu (Express),Denis Iguma (KCCA), Innocent Wafula (Mbarara City), Paul Willa (Vipers SC), Eric Ssenjobe (Police), Azizi Kayondo (Vipers), Halid Lwaliwa (Vipers), Garvin Kizito Mugweri (SC Villa), Kenneth Ssemakula (SC Villa), Hassan Muhamood (Police)

Midfielders: Muzamiru Mutyaba (Express), Ibrahim Orit (Vipers), Milton Karisa (Vipers SC), Bobosi Byaruhanga (Vipers), Shafik Kuchi Kagimu (URA), Nicholas Kasozi (Kyetume), Abubakar Gift Ali (KCCA)

Forwards: Yunus Sentamu (Vipers), Martin Kizza (Express), Emmanuel Arnold Okwi (Unattached), Patrick Henry Kaddu (RS Berkene), Jude Ssemugabi (Mbarara City), Richard Basangwa (Vipers), Steven Dese Mukwala (URA FC)