“When the going gets tough, the tough keep going” goes an old American proverb. Egypt found the going tough in their opening game of AfroBasket 2021 and had to get tougher to hold off the Central Africa Republic.

Egypt needed a huge fourth quarter on both ends of the floor coupled with poor shooting from their opponents to secure a 16-point win, 72-56.

It was a scrappy game to start with both teams struggling to find the basket in the low-scoring first quarter that Egypt edged 13-9.

The Central Africans were aggressive and physical on the defensive end and gave nothing away to Egypt on a silver platter but they were inefficient on the offensive end.

Ehab Saleh was the starman for Egypt with 22 points | Credit: FIBA

Egypt led by 8 points (33-25) at the half, but the Central Africa Republic edged the third quarter 18-17. They however failed to score in fourth as Egpy pulled away to a comfortable win.

Ehab Saleh scored game-high 22 points to lead Egypt, Amr Abdelhalim contributed 10 points off the bench

Center Kevarrius Keshawn Hayes scored 15 points to go with 9 boards for the Central Africa Republic while Max Kouguere contributed 10 points, picked 6 rebounds, and handed out 4 assists.

Egypt players and officials pose for a team photo before the game against the Central Africa Republic |

Central Africa Republic players pose for a team photo before the game against Egypt |

Next Games

The two teams return to action on Thursday, August 26. The Central Africa Republic will take on Guinea in the first game of the day at 1:00 pm (EAT) while Egypt will battle defending champions Tunisia at 10:00 pm (EAT) in the last game of the day.