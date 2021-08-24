Salah Mejri of Tunisia and Mohamed Queta of Guinea contest the jump ball at tip-off | Credit: FIBA

The FIBA AfroBasket 2021 tipped off this morning at the magnificent Kigali Arena and Tunisia started where they left off in 2017.

The defending champions, on the back of the vets Salah Mejri and Makram Ben Romdhane, eased past Guinea despite a competitive start to the first quarter from the West Africans.

Tunisia forced a turnover on the inbound pass from Guinea to start the second quarter and quickly took the lead to double-figures and never looked back despite Guinea cutting the deficit to four points at some point.

At the half, Tunisia had a comfortable 21-point lead, 41-20.

Tunisia shot better from beyond the arc in the third quarter connecting on four shots from deep and led by as many as 29 points.

Tunisia took the lead into the 30s early in the fourth quarter before finishing off with a huge 36-point win, 82-46.

Mejri had a perfect game going for game-high 17 points and 4 blocks. Michael Roll added 14 points and Omar Abada chipped in with 10 points. Romdhane matched game-high 8 rebounds to go with 7 points.

Cheick Sekou Conde scored team-high 9 points to go with 6 rebounds for Guinea and Ibrahima Doumbouya had 7 points.

Next Games

Both teams return to action on Thursday, August 26. Guinea takes on the Central Africa Republic in the first game of the day at 1:00 pm (EAT) while Tunisia will be in a battle of former champions with Egypt at 10:00 pm (EAT) in the last game of the day.