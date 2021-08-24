KCCA FC has on Tuesday announced the signing of fullback cum winger Innocent Wafula.

The player who is currently in camp with the Uganda Cranes squad that is preparing for the forthcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers put pen to paper on a one-year deal.

“Innocent Wafula has agreed a one year deal with KCCA FC. Wafula will be a KCCA FC player until the end of the 2021/22.” The Club confirmed.

Las season, Wafula featured for Mbarara City FC especially in the second round where he performed well thus earning a call to the national team.

Prior to joining the Ankole Lions, he had played at Vipers SC but did not command a slot in the starting team.

The former Jinja SS student also had a stint with Kenya Premier League record Champions, Gor Mahia FC.

He becomes the 7th signing for the Lugogo based outfit, joining Arafat Usama, Geoffrey Wasswa, Emmanuel Wasswa, Yasser Mugerwa, Brian Majwega and Brian Kayanja.