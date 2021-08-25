Uganda’s lack of size was severely punished by Senegal in the AfroBasket 2021 Group D match-up on Wednesday night.

The big and tall Senegalese got everything they wanted in the paint en route to a dominant 93-55 win over the Silverbacks.

Silverbacks’ slippery hands made it worse as turnovers were equally punished with quick transition points off dunks. Uganda committed a massive 24 turnovers.

Ibrahima Faye Credit: FIBA

While the Silverbacks were competitive in the first half with flashes of brilliance from Kieran Zziwa (9 points) and Arthur Kaluma, Senegal ran away in the dominant third quarter in which Uganda managed just 9 points.

By mid-way the fourth quarter, Senegal had doubled Uganda’s score (80-40) as the Silverbacks went ice cold in the period – going scoreless for more than six minutes before Adam Seiko scored the first basket from 3-point range with 4 minutes to play.

Gorgui Dieng lead all scorers with 19 points and 8 rebounds to pace Senegal. Brancou Badio (17 points), Ibrahima Faye (15 points), and Alga Ndiaye (14 points) also scored in double figures for Senegal.

Seiko was the only Silverback to score in double figures with 12 points. Ishmail Wainright struggled in the game going 3-of-11 from the field for 8 points while Kaluma went 3-of-17 for 8 points in the tough outing.

Uganda players and officials pose for a team photo before the game against Senegal

Senegal players and officials pose for a team photo before the game against Uganda

Next Games

The two teams return to action on Friday, August 27. Uganda faces Cameroon in the first game of the day while Senegal will play newcomers South Sudan.