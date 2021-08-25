Yellow cards shown to captain Judith Nyambura in the first half and to Leah Wambui and Mitchelle Akinyi in the second have foiled Kenya Lionesses’ efforts to qualify for the Rugby World Cup repechage tournament in Dubai early next year.

The Lionesses have lost narrowly to Colombia Tucanes, 16-15, at the Nyayo National Stadium on Wednesday afternoon. The Tucanes were inspired to victory by blindside winger Maria Alzuaga who scored all their points on the day.

Alzuaga scored two tries – one in each half – and slotted two penalties – both in the first half – between the uprights as Colombia held off a handicapped Kenya side.

Kenya’s tries were scored by Leah Wambui in the first half and Janet Okello ten minutes after the break. Flyhalf Grace Adhiambo led Kenya’s charge with a conversion, a penalty and brilliant decision making in open play but it was not enough to book the flight to Dubai for the repechage.

Thus, South Africa will be the only African representative at the Rugby World Cup in New Zealand next year. The Rugby World Cup which was postponed by a year will be played from October 8 to November 12.