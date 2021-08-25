Four Uganda U-20 (Hippos) players made the traveling delegation of the national senior team (Cranes) for the upcoming international build-up against Ethiopia.

These include defenders Abdu Aziizi Kayondo, Kenneth Semakula, and Gavin Kizito Mugweri as well as midfielder Bobosi Byaruhanga.

The quartet won silver at the 2021 AFCON U-20 finals in Mauritania, falling 2-0 to Ghana.

They are part of the 19 players on the team that has team captain Emmanuel Arnold Okwi, Martin Kizza, Denis Iguma, Murushid Juuko, Enock Walusimbi, Innocent Esimu Wafula, Abdu Lumala, and Halid Lwaliwa.

Others are the goalkeeping duo of Charles Lukwago and Joel Mutakubwa, Shafik Kuchi Kagimu, Ibrahim Orit, Milton Karisa, Yunus Junior Sentamu, and Steven Desse Mukwala.

Missed out:

A number of players were ruled out because of varying ailments.

Morocco-based forward Patrick Henry Kaddu (hamstring), Express midfielder Muzamiru Mutyaba (knee), URA goalkeeper Nafian Alionzi (hamstring), and Mbarara City striker Jude Ssemugabi (ankle sprain) were affected.

The team departs for Addis Ababa on Thursday morning aboard Ethiopian Airlines.

Uganda Cranes face Ethiopia Walia Stars on Sunday, 29th August 2021 at the Bahir Dar International Stadium.

The build-up is preparing Uganda Cranes ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar qualifiers where Uganda is pooled in group E alongside Kenya, Rwanda, and Mali.

Uganda travels to Kenya on 2nd September 2021 before playing Mali four days later at the St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende.

Traveling Delegation:

Players:

Goalkeepers: Charles Lukwago (KCCA), Joel Mutakubwa (Express)

Charles Lukwago (KCCA), Joel Mutakubwa (Express) Defenders: Enock Walusimbi (Express), Innocent Esimu Wafula (KCCA), Abdu Aziizi Kayondo (Vipers), Halidi Lwaliwa (Vipers), Murushid Juuko (Express), Gavin Mugweri Kizito (SC Villa), Kenneth Ssemakula (SC Villa)

Enock Walusimbi (Express), Innocent Esimu Wafula (KCCA), Abdu Aziizi Kayondo (Vipers), Halidi Lwaliwa (Vipers), Murushid Juuko (Express), Gavin Mugweri Kizito (SC Villa), Kenneth Ssemakula (SC Villa) Midfielders: Abdu Lumala (Pyramids, Egypt), Denis Iguma (KCCA), Bobosi Byaruhanga (Vipers), Shafik Kuchi Kagimu (URA), Ibrahim Orit (Vipers), Milton Karisa (Vipers)

Abdu Lumala (Pyramids, Egypt), Denis Iguma (KCCA), Bobosi Byaruhanga (Vipers), Shafik Kuchi Kagimu (URA), Ibrahim Orit (Vipers), Milton Karisa (Vipers) Forwards: Steven Dese Mukwala (URA), Emmanuel Arnold Okwi (Captain – Unattached), Yunus Junior Sentamu (Vipers), Martin Kizza (Express)

Officials