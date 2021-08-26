The Central Africa Republic ascended to the top of Group A of the FIBA AfroBasket 2021 following a nervy 61-60 win over Guinea.

Both teams came into the game on the back of opening day defeats and whoever won the tie had a better chance of qualifying for the playoffs to the quarterfinals.

While the Central Africa Republic won the opening, Guinea had a nearly similar response in the second quarter but trailed by a point (32-33) at the long break.

Guinea trailed by two points going into the fourth with all to play for.

The Central Africa republic assumed an 8-point lead with three minutes to play but Guinea rallied with Cheick Sekou Conde (16 points, 10 rebounds) taking charge to score seven unanswered points to bring his side to within a point (58-59).

The Central Africa Republic players and officials pose for a photo before the game against Guinea

Guinea players and officials pose for a team photo before the game against the Central Africa Republic

With just over a minute to play, Cedric Mansare (19 points) was sent to the line by Max Kouguere and the forward hit both throws to put Guinea up 60-59. Kouguere made amends at the other end setting up Jimmy Djimrabaye for a jumper that won the game.

Djimrabaye scored a team-high 16 points that were matched by Kouguere

With two losses and still to play Egypt, Guinea is all but out of the tournament.