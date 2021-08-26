Uganda Cranes head coach Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic has added five more players on the current team in Ethiopia ahead of the international friendly match against the hosts.

Micho has opted for the experienced legs of TP Mazembe left back Joseph Benson Ochaya, Young African’s Khalid Aucho, Simba’s Tadeo Lwanga, Chippa United goalkeeper Isima Watenga and stylish midfielder Moses Waiswa (Super Sport United).

Isima Watenga dives during a Uganda Cranes training session in South Africa (Credit: John Batanudde)

Moses Waiswa against South Africa Credit: John Batanudde

These players will be considered for the upcoming international build-up against Ethiopia at the Bahar Dar stadium on Sunday.

They are all expected to be at the team residence (Olive Hotel and Spa in Bahar Dar city) latest Saturday.

“Those are the players who will represent us against Ethiopia on Sunday,” Micho disclosed.

Taddeo Lwanga celebrates a winning goal against rivals Young Africans Credit: SIMBA SC

Aucho Khalid shows off his six packs

It remains to be seen whether the Serbian national will name other foreign-based players for the upcoming FIFA Group E matches against Kenya and Mali.

Uganda Cranes visit Kenya Harambee Stars on 2nd September 2021 at the Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi city.

Four days later, Uganda will host Mali Stallions at the St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, the team had a total rest having traveled early morning with two flights from Entebbe to Bahar Dar.

Late, the players have engaged in body stretching drills and massaging as means of recovery.

Delegation currently in Ethiopia:

Players:

Goalkeepers: Charles Lukwago (KCCA), Joel Mutakubwa (Express)

Charles Lukwago (KCCA), Joel Mutakubwa (Express) Defenders: Enock Walusimbi (Express), Innocent Esimu Wafula (KCCA), Abdu Aziizi Kayondo (Vipers), Halidi Lwaliwa (Vipers), Murushid Juuko (Express), Gavin Mugweri Kizito (SC Villa), Kenneth Ssemakula (SC Villa)

Enock Walusimbi (Express), Innocent Esimu Wafula (KCCA), Abdu Aziizi Kayondo (Vipers), Halidi Lwaliwa (Vipers), Murushid Juuko (Express), Gavin Mugweri Kizito (SC Villa), Kenneth Ssemakula (SC Villa) Midfielders: Abdu Lumala (Pyramids, Egypt), Denis Iguma (KCCA), Bobosi Byaruhanga (Vipers), Shafik Kuchi Kagimu (URA), Ibrahim Orit (Vipers), Milton Karisa (Vipers)

Abdu Lumala (Pyramids, Egypt), Denis Iguma (KCCA), Bobosi Byaruhanga (Vipers), Shafik Kuchi Kagimu (URA), Ibrahim Orit (Vipers), Milton Karisa (Vipers) Forwards: Steven Dese Mukwala (URA), Emmanuel Arnold Okwi (Captain – Unattached), Richard Basangwa (Vipers), Yunus Junior Sentamu (Vipers), Martin Kizza (Express)

Newly summoned players: Joseph Benson Ochaya, Moses Waiswa, Isima Watenga, Khalid Aucho, Tadeo Lwanga

