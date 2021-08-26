Twenty-six players have been invited for a mandatory medical screening exercise as Uganda sets its sights on the 2022 rugby sevens season.

A statement on the Uganda Rugby Union website read that the men’s sevens national team intends to win the Rugby Africa Men’s Sevens Cup as it continues scaling global heights in rugby sevens.

This tournament will serve as the qualifier for both the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham and the Rugby World Cup Sevens in Cape Town next year.

“The Uganda Rugby 7s Team intends to not only qualify for these games but to win the Rugby Africa 7s Tournament and to continue scaling heights both continentally and Internationally,” read the statement.

The medical screening exercise will be held on August 30, 2021, at Kyadondo Rugby Grounds to determine the physical wellbeing of the individual players and to inform in the formulation of the best training regiment for each of them. Further selection tools will be utilised by the team’s management to determine who makes the cut for the crucial 2022 campaign.

The bulk of the 26 invited players is formed by the perennial national team players led by captain Michael Wokorach. The others are rising talents identified from premier league teams.

Karim Arinaitwe

Arnold Atukunda

Allan Olango

Karim Arinaitwe is from KOBs, Arnold Atukunda from Black Pirates, Allan Olango from Rhinos and Aaron Tukei plays for Buffaloes. Patrick Okello and Emma Ochan are from Heathens.

Invited players to the Uganda 7s team: