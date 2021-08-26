International Friendly Match: Sunday, 29th August 2021

Ethiopia Walia Stars Vs Uganda Cranes – Bahar Dar International Stadium

The Uganda Cranes delegation safely arrived in Bahar Dar city, Ethiopia on Thursday, 26th August 2021.

This is ahead of the international friendly match against hosts Ethiopia this coming Sunday, 29th August 2021.

A delegation of 33 (thirty-three) members left Entebbe International Airport in the wee hours of Thursday morning aboard Ethiopian Airlines on flight ET 339.

Uganda Cranes assistant coach is tested for temperature

After two and a half hours, they touched base in Addis Ababa before taking a connecting flight to Bahar Dar on ET 126 for an hour before checking in at the Olive Hotel and Spa facility.

The leader of delegation, also a FUFA Executive Committee member Issa Magoola Kakaire, confirmed that the entire delegation is safe and sound with readiness to deliver their best against the hosts.

“We arrived very well and each of the players on the team is optimistic of a great performance against Ethiopia this Sunday as we prepare for the FIFA World Cup game against Kenya,” Magoola stated.

Issa Magoola Kakaire, FUFA Executive Committee member and leader of delegation in Ethiopia

Egyptian-based winger Abdu Lumala traveled with the team from Entebbe having arrived on Wednesday afternoon.

Abdu Lumala alights from the aeroplane

The players are expected to have light training drills with lots of body massages and stretching for recovery on Thursday afternoon.

There will be a full blast on Friday and the last training on the subsequent day.

Uganda is preparing for the 2022 FIFA World Cup group E qualifiers against Kenya (away) and Mali (home) on the 2nd and 6th September 2021 respectively.

Steven Mukwala on the escalators at Addis Ababa Bole International Airport

Traveling Delegation:

Players:

Goalkeepers: Charles Lukwago (KCCA), Joel Mutakubwa (Express)

Charles Lukwago (KCCA), Joel Mutakubwa (Express) Defenders: Enock Walusimbi (Express), Innocent Esimu Wafula (KCCA), Abdu Aziizi Kayondo (Vipers), Halidi Lwaliwa (Vipers), Murushid Juuko (Express), Gavin Mugweri Kizito (SC Villa), Kenneth Ssemakula (SC Villa)

Enock Walusimbi (Express), Innocent Esimu Wafula (KCCA), Abdu Aziizi Kayondo (Vipers), Halidi Lwaliwa (Vipers), Murushid Juuko (Express), Gavin Mugweri Kizito (SC Villa), Kenneth Ssemakula (SC Villa) Midfielders: Abdu Lumala (Pyramids, Egypt), Denis Iguma (KCCA), Bobosi Byaruhanga (Vipers), Shafik Kuchi Kagimu (URA), Ibrahim Orit (Vipers), Milton Karisa (Vipers)

Abdu Lumala (Pyramids, Egypt), Denis Iguma (KCCA), Bobosi Byaruhanga (Vipers), Shafik Kuchi Kagimu (URA), Ibrahim Orit (Vipers), Milton Karisa (Vipers) Forwards: Steven Dese Mukwala (URA), Emmanuel Arnold Okwi (Captain – Unattached), Richard Basangwa (Vipers), Yunus Junior Sentamu (Vipers), Martin Kizza (Express)

Officials: