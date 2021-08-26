- International Friendly Match: Sunday, 29th August 2021
- Ethiopia Walia Stars Vs Uganda Cranes – Bahar Dar International Stadium
The Uganda Cranes delegation safely arrived in Bahar Dar city, Ethiopia on Thursday, 26th August 2021.
This is ahead of the international friendly match against hosts Ethiopia this coming Sunday, 29th August 2021.
A delegation of 33 (thirty-three) members left Entebbe International Airport in the wee hours of Thursday morning aboard Ethiopian Airlines on flight ET 339.
After two and a half hours, they touched base in Addis Ababa before taking a connecting flight to Bahar Dar on ET 126 for an hour before checking in at the Olive Hotel and Spa facility.
The leader of delegation, also a FUFA Executive Committee member Issa Magoola Kakaire, confirmed that the entire delegation is safe and sound with readiness to deliver their best against the hosts.
“We arrived very well and each of the players on the team is optimistic of a great performance against Ethiopia this Sunday as we prepare for the FIFA World Cup game against Kenya,” Magoola stated.
Egyptian-based winger Abdu Lumala traveled with the team from Entebbe having arrived on Wednesday afternoon.
The players are expected to have light training drills with lots of body massages and stretching for recovery on Thursday afternoon.
There will be a full blast on Friday and the last training on the subsequent day.
Uganda is preparing for the 2022 FIFA World Cup group E qualifiers against Kenya (away) and Mali (home) on the 2nd and 6th September 2021 respectively.
Traveling Delegation:
Players:
- Goalkeepers: Charles Lukwago (KCCA), Joel Mutakubwa (Express)
- Defenders: Enock Walusimbi (Express), Innocent Esimu Wafula (KCCA), Abdu Aziizi Kayondo (Vipers), Halidi Lwaliwa (Vipers), Murushid Juuko (Express), Gavin Mugweri Kizito (SC Villa), Kenneth Ssemakula (SC Villa)
- Midfielders: Abdu Lumala (Pyramids, Egypt), Denis Iguma (KCCA), Bobosi Byaruhanga (Vipers), Shafik Kuchi Kagimu (URA), Ibrahim Orit (Vipers), Milton Karisa (Vipers)
- Forwards: Steven Dese Mukwala (URA), Emmanuel Arnold Okwi (Captain – Unattached), Richard Basangwa (Vipers), Yunus Junior Sentamu (Vipers), Martin Kizza (Express)
Officials:
- Leader of Delegation: Isa Magoola
- Head coach: Milutin Sredojevic
- Assistant coach: Moses Basena
- Goalkeeping coach: Fred Kajoba Kisitu
- Performance Coach: Franck Plaine
- Fitness Coach: Felix Ayobo
- Team Coordinator: Geofrey Massa
- National Teams officer: Paul Mukatabala
- Team Physician: Emmanuel Nakabago
- Team Physiotherapist: Ivan Ssewanyana
- Kit Manager 1: Ayub Balyejusa
- Kit Manager 2: Samuel Mulondo
- Media: David Isabirye