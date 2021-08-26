SuperSport viewers on DStv and GOtv can look forward to Round 3 action from the Premier League, with matches scheduled to run from Saturday 28 to Sunday 29 August 2021.

This third round of action in the new Premier League season features a busy Saturday book-ended by two thrillers: Manchester City hosting Arsenal at the Etihad Stadium in the early kick-off, and Liverpool tackling Chelsea at Anfield in the late game.

The Citizens v Gunners has been a very one-sided rivalry in recent times, though Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta remains determined to get one over his former mentor, Pep Guardiola.

“We must approach the game with the same mentality and aggression that we foster in training. We know that this will be one of the most challenging games in this early part of the season, but we will have confidence and belief that we can take the three points,” said the Spaniard.

The meeting of the Reds and the Blues at Anfield promises to be a fascinating battle between two genuine title contenders, with on-pitch showdowns such as Virgil van Dijk v Romelu Lukaku and Jordan Henderson v Jorginho. Yet it is the tactical battle of wits between Jurgen Klopp and Thomas Tuchel – who have been compared and contrasted so often in their careers – that will be the key element.

“We are a good football team, that’s all I know. I do not know who will be the best. But some clubs have the opportunity to join it, and we’re going to do ours to join the race for the league title,” said Klopp.

In between the two blockbuster games on Saturday, there will be some intriguing action in the mid-afternoon kick-offs, including a London derby between West Ham United and Crystal Palace, as well as Premier League rookies Brentford heading to Birmingham for a clash with Aston Villa.

Sunday’s action opens with a North West derby between Burnley and Leeds United, before Tottenham Hotspur welcome Watford to North London, and ends with Wolverhampton Wanderers hosting Manchester United at Molineux Stadium.

Red Devils manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer insists nothing is beyond his team: “It’s just how we fare between now and the endof the season,” said the Norwegian.

“How much sacrifice, how much discipline, how much team camaraderie, how much consistency, how much hard work, blood, sweat and tears – all these qualities and cliches. If you want to be the best you have to live like the best, you have to work as the best and perform every three days. It’s going to be tough, but it is possible, definitely.”

Premier League broadcast details, 28-29 August 2021

All times CAT

Saturday 28 August

13:30: Manchester City v Arsenal – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League and SuperSport Maximo 1

16:00: Aston Villa v Brentford – LIVE on SuperSport Variety 1

16:00: Brighton & Hove Albion v Everton – LIVE on SuperSport Variety 2

16:00: Newcastle United v Southampton – LIVE on SuperSport Action

16:00: Norwich City v Leicester City – LIVE on SuperSport Variety3, SuperSport Maximo 360 and SuperSport GOtv Football

16:00: West Ham United v Crystal Palace – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League and SuperSport Maximo 1

18:30: Liverpool v Chelsea – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League and SuperSport Maximo 1

Sunday 29 August

15:00: Burnley v Leeds United – LIVE on SuperSport Variety 3

15:00: Tottenham Hotspur v Watford – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League and SuperSport Maximo 1

17:30: Wolverhampton Wanderers v Manchester United – LIVEon SuperSport Premier League and SuperSport Maximo 1