Uganda secured their first-ever win at the group stage of the FIBA Afrobasket.

The Silverbacks beat a short-handed Cameroon 80-66 on Friday afternoon at the Kigali to ascend to go top of Group D temporarily.

It was an improved all-round performance from the Silverbacks despite having some stretches of casual play when they assumed big leads which led to 22 turnovers.

The Silverbacks got out of the blocks attacking the paint and shot the ball better to lead by 10 (16-6) midway through the opening before closing out with a 5-point advantage (27-22) on Robinson Opong’s 3-pointer.

A double-digit lead was reestablished late in the second and the Silverbacks never looked back despite having patches of sloppy play.

Adam Seiko Credit: FIBA

Adam Seiko followed up his 12-point performance in the opener with an efficient game-high 20 points. The guard went 4-of-7 from the 3-point range and was perfect inside the arc and on the line.

Opong added 15 points, John Deng Geu had 14 points to go with 7 rebounds while Arthur Kaluma contributed 12 points.

Ishmail Wainright was a point shy of a triple-double. The power forward scored 9 points, picked 12 rebounds, and dished out 11 assists.

Cameroon players and oofficials pose for a team photo before the game against Uganda Credit: FIBA

D.J. Strawberry scored team-high 17 points coupled with 5 assists for Cameroon, Kenneth Kadji had 11 while Arnold Kome scored 9 points.

Uganda returns to action on Sunday to take on South Sudan at 7:00pm (EAT) while Cameroon will battle tournament favourites Senegal at 10:00pm.