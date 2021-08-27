African champions Al Ahly have confirmed the signing of Percy Tau and Luis Miquissone

The highly rated Tau joins the Egyptian side from English Premier League side Brighton and Hove Albion while Miquissone has been signed from Tanzania’s Simba.

It’s A Done Deal!



Please Welcome Our New Signing Luís Miquissone pic.twitter.com/8w05GVZwRm — Al Ahly SC (@AlAhlyEnglish) August 26, 2021

The duo put pen to paper on a four year deal at the record Caf Champions League winners and become the first official signings for the club.

Luis Miquissone unveiled at Al Ahly Credit: AL AHLY SC

Tau’s signing re-unites him with his former coach at Mamelodi Sundowns, Pitso Mosimane.

Al Ahly will be targeting to reclaim the Egyptian League title from rivals Zamalek and also defend the Caf Champions League title for a third successive time.