The Uganda Cranes delegation in the Ethiopian city of Bahir Dar city was treated to a rude welcome with rather unfamiliar chilly conditions.

With the cold winds blowing off the the country’s largest water body, Lake Tana (the source of the Blue Nile), the conditions are indeed cold.

On Friday, the temperature read 18°C with the precipitation rate at 56%, humidity at 87%as the wind movement scale spelt 5 km/h.

Virtually, it has been raining since June 2021 but it is not all sorrow for team Uganda since the same conditions are being experienced in Nairobi, the venue for Uganda Cranes’ group E FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifier.

In Nairobi, the conditions on Friday read; 18°C, precipitation (0%), humidity (43%) and wind movement at 8 km/h compared to Kampala’s 22°C, precipitation (2%), humidity (73%) and wind movement at 6 km/h.

Goalkeeper Charles Lukwago collects a ground ball as midfielder Bobosi Byaruhanga advances

Uganda Cranes is using the Bahir Dar training base as a precursor to the Kenyan game with Sunday’s international friendly against Ethiopia a perfect test.

“We brought the camp to Bahir Dar because of the similarity in weather like Nairobi and the players are adjusting accordingly. Then, the international build up against Ethiopia will prepare the team for the Kenyan clash” Micho disclosed.

Head coach Milutin Sredojevic hands a ball to goalkeeping coach Fred Kajoba Kisitu during the morning demonstration at the Olive Hotel and Spa

Meanwhile, the team held a training session at the Bahir Dar international stadium on Friday evening.

The five players added to the team all trained. Moses Waiswa, Joseph Benson Ochaya, Tadeo Lwanga, Khalid Aucho and goalkeeper Isima Watenga all trained with the 20 players who left Kampala on Thursday morning.

Uganda Cranes players in a warm up session

Lumala Abdu races to the ball with Bobosi Byaruhanga

In the morning, the team had conducted a theory and demonstration session at the hotel.

Training resumes on Saturday with a training match at the same venue before Sunday’s international friendly match against Ethiopia.

Uganda Cranes play Kenya Harambee Stars on 2nd August 2021.

Four days later, Uganda Cranes will host West Africans Mali at the St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende.

South African based duo of Moses Waiswa and goalkeeper Isima Watenga share a light moment before training commenced

Delegation currently in Ethiopia:

Players:

Goalkeepers: Isima Watenga (Chippa United, South Africa), Charles Lukwago (KCCA), Joel Mutakubwa (Express)

Isima Watenga (Chippa United, South Africa), Charles Lukwago (KCCA), Joel Mutakubwa (Express) Defenders: Enock Walusimbi (Express), Innocent Esimu Wafula (KCCA), Abdu Aziizi Kayondo (Vipers), Halidi Lwaliwa (Vipers), Murushid Juuko (Express), Gavin Mugweri Kizito (SC Villa), Kenneth Ssemakula (SC Villa)

Enock Walusimbi (Express), Innocent Esimu Wafula (KCCA), Abdu Aziizi Kayondo (Vipers), Halidi Lwaliwa (Vipers), Murushid Juuko (Express), Gavin Mugweri Kizito (SC Villa), Kenneth Ssemakula (SC Villa) Midfielders: Abdu Lumala (Pyramids, Egypt), Moses Waiswa (Super Sport United), Denis Iguma (KCCA), Bobosi Byaruhanga (Vipers), Shafik Kuchi Kagimu (URA), Ibrahim Orit (Vipers), Milton Karisa (Vipers)

Abdu Lumala (Pyramids, Egypt), Moses Waiswa (Super Sport United), Denis Iguma (KCCA), Bobosi Byaruhanga (Vipers), Shafik Kuchi Kagimu (URA), Ibrahim Orit (Vipers), Milton Karisa (Vipers) Forwards: Steven Dese Mukwala (URA), Emmanuel Arnold Okwi (Captain – Unattached), Richard Basangwa (Vipers), Yunus Junior Sentamu (Vipers), Martin Kizza (Express)

Officials: