FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers (Group E):

Thursday, 2nd August 2021: Kenya Harambee Stars Vs Uganda Cranes

At Nyayo National Stadium, Nairobi

As days get closer to the kick-off of the group E duel of the FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifier between Kenya Harambee Stars and Uganda Cranes, the Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) referees appointment committee has confirmed the officials to be in charge of this match.

For starters, Kenya hosts Uganda at the Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi on Thursday, 2nd August 2021 during a group E contest.

Ismail Mahmood Ali Mahmood (Sudan) was assigned as the center referee.

He will be assisted by country-men Ibrahim Abdallah Mohammad and Abdelgabar Muhamed as the first and second assistant referees referees respectively.

Fadul Sabri Mohamed, another Sudanese national is the fourth official.

Seychelles’ Labrosse Jen Claude is the referee assessor as Ethiopian Solomon Gebre Silassie will be the match commissioner.

Uganda Cranes is currently camped in Ethiopia ahead of the international friendly match against the hosts at the Bahir Dar International Stadium this coming Sunday.

Match officials: