International Build Up Match: Ethiopia Walia Stars Vs Uganda Cranes – Bahir Dar, Ethiopia

Sunday, 29th August 2021 (3 PM)

Three more players have on Friday morning joined the Uganda Cranes camp at Oliva Hotel and Spa in Bahir Dar city, Ethiopia.

Left back Joseph Benson Ochaya as well as midfielders Tadeo Lwanga and Khalid Aucho joined traveled from their respective destinations to the Addis Ababa Bole International Airport on Thursday.

From Addis Ababa, they got a connecting flight to Bahir Dar city where they were warmly received by Paul Mukatabala, the national teams’ officer.

Joseph Ochaya on national team duty Credit: Edgar Hamala

Ochaya plies his trade with TP Mazembe in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) whilst Lwanga and Aucho are stationed in Tanzania with the country’s traditional giants Simba and Young Africans respectively.

The trio joined the rest of the team players and officials who arrived in Ethiopia on Thursday morning.

They are expected to be part of the Friday training programme for the team with the morning demonstration that will be joined by the afternoon training session.

Khalid Aucho returns to the Uganda Cranes fold since November 16th 2020 when he was sent off in Nairobi Credit: FUFA

Head coach Milutin Sredojevic confirmed that two more players; Moses Waiswa and goalkeeper Isima Watenga, both plying their professional trade in South Africa will also join the team in Ethiopia.

“We shall use 25 players for the Ethiopian build up match on Sunday. Aucho, Ochaya and Lwanga have come safely. Now, we have Waiswa and Watenga who will join anytime soon” Micho disclosed.

Uganda Cranes will use the build up against Ethiopia as a precursor for the upcoming FIFA World Cup group E qualifier with Kenya on 2nd August 2021.

Four days later, Uganda Cranes will host West Africans Mali at the St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende.

Uganda Cranes players arrive in Bahir Dar city (Credit: David Isabirye)

Delegation currently in Ethiopia:

Players:

Goalkeepers: Charles Lukwago (KCCA), Joel Mutakubwa (Express)

Charles Lukwago (KCCA), Joel Mutakubwa (Express) Defenders: Enock Walusimbi (Express), Innocent Esimu Wafula (KCCA), Abdu Aziizi Kayondo (Vipers), Halidi Lwaliwa (Vipers), Murushid Juuko (Express), Gavin Mugweri Kizito (SC Villa), Kenneth Ssemakula (SC Villa)

Enock Walusimbi (Express), Innocent Esimu Wafula (KCCA), Abdu Aziizi Kayondo (Vipers), Halidi Lwaliwa (Vipers), Murushid Juuko (Express), Gavin Mugweri Kizito (SC Villa), Kenneth Ssemakula (SC Villa) Midfielders: Abdu Lumala (Pyramids, Egypt), Denis Iguma (KCCA), Bobosi Byaruhanga (Vipers), Shafik Kuchi Kagimu (URA), Ibrahim Orit (Vipers), Milton Karisa (Vipers)

Abdu Lumala (Pyramids, Egypt), Denis Iguma (KCCA), Bobosi Byaruhanga (Vipers), Shafik Kuchi Kagimu (URA), Ibrahim Orit (Vipers), Milton Karisa (Vipers) Forwards: Steven Dese Mukwala (URA), Emmanuel Arnold Okwi (Captain – Unattached), Richard Basangwa (Vipers), Yunus Junior Sentamu (Vipers), Martin Kizza (Express)

Expected players: Moses Waiswa, Isima Watenga

Officials: