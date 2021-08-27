The SC Villa Electoral Commission (VEC) has revealed how the registered Villa fans will vote in the Presidential Elections.

Medard Lubega Ssegona and Denis Mbidde Ssebugwawo are vying for the top Villa position as the club intends to bring an end to interim leadership.

Since 2018, the Jogoos have been without a president since the departure of Immanuel Ben Misagga.

“Elections of the Executive Board shall be by casting a vote by the valid voting person (Voter) representing the member as provided for the Sports Club Villa Statutes The casting of the voting shall be by the following means…,” read part of the released statement on how the Villa Members Trust (VMTs) will vote.

Below is the FULL voting Procedure

1) Voter physically casting ballots at a designated venue; a. The Physical Venue shall be Speke Hotel, Kampala and shall be open from 0900 hours until 1600 hours on Saturday 28th August 2021

b. Identification shall be required before the ballot is handed over to the voter.

Acceptable identification includes: · National ID · Driving License · Passport

2) Voter submitting a written letter (hardcopy) indicating his choice to a designated physical address

a. The designated physical address shall be the VEC Offices

b. A form may be picked physically or downloaded from the link below and printed: scvilla.co.ug/ballot/

c. The filled form (Vote) shall be physically returned to the VEC offices during the period starting Friday 27th August 2021 to Saturday 28th August 2021 during the working hours of the VEC Offices

3) Voter using electronic voting using designated web-based software

a. The web address at the link which will be issued by 1600 hours on Wednesday 25th August 2021

b. Clicking at this link will take the voter to the web-based software where the instructions to vote will be issued

c. The voting will be open for a duration of 24 hours starting 1600 hours Thursday 26th August 2021 to 1600 hours Saturday 28th August 2021 4) Voter sending an e-mail from his club registered e-mail address indicating his choice to a designated e-mail address

a. A form may be downloaded from the link here below and printed:

b. Scvilla.co.ug/ballot/(Link To Be Activated Later).

c. The filled-in form (Vote) shall be sent from the e-mail known by the club to the designated e-mail address below for a duration of 24 hours starting 1600 hours Thursday 26th August 2021 to 1600 hours Saturday 28th August 2021

d. The designated receiving e-mail address shall be vec@scvilla.co.ug

e. E-mails received from unknown addresses and/or outside the prescribed period of voting will be considered invalid votes Article 9:

Results 1) After closure of voting at 1600 hours on Saturday 28th August 2021, tabulation of results will be done by VEC 2) In event of multiple voting, only one vote will be considered and the priority order of the vote shall be follows;

1. Voter physically casting ballots

2. Voter sending an e-mail

3. Voter using electronic voting using designated web-based software

4. Voter submitting a written letter (hardcopy)

3) After tallying of results the VEC will declare the winners in accordance with the Sports Club Villa Statutes

4) The results of which members as they voted will be made public at the Sports Club Villa website by 1600 hours on Sunday 29th August 2021