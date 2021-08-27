International Build Up Match: Ethiopia Walia Stars Vs Uganda Cranes – Bahir Dar, Ethiopia

Sunday, 29th August 2021 (3 PM)

Uganda Cranes camp at Oliva Hotel and Spa in Bahir Dar city is now at 25 players.

This follows the timely arrival of the South African duo of midfielder Moses Waiswa and goalkeeper Isima Watenga.

Super Sport United stylish midfielder Waiswa and Chippa United goalkeeper Isima Watenga all reported for national team duty on Friday afternoon.

Goalkeeper Isima Watenga moments after arrival in Bahir Dar, Ethiopia

The duo joined the 23 other teammates in camp and will all be part of the team’s training session on Friday afternoon at Bahir Dar stadium.

Uganda Cranes will use the build up against Ethiopia as a precursor for the upcoming FIFA World Cup group E qualifier with Kenya on 2nd August 2021.

Four days later, Uganda Cranes will host West Africans Mali at the St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende.

Delegation currently in Ethiopia:

Players:

Goalkeepers: Isima Watenga (Chippa United, South Africa), Charles Lukwago (KCCA), Joel Mutakubwa (Express)

Isima Watenga (Chippa United, South Africa), Charles Lukwago (KCCA), Joel Mutakubwa (Express) Defenders: Enock Walusimbi (Express), Innocent Esimu Wafula (KCCA), Abdu Aziizi Kayondo (Vipers), Halidi Lwaliwa (Vipers), Murushid Juuko (Express), Gavin Mugweri Kizito (SC Villa), Kenneth Ssemakula (SC Villa)

Enock Walusimbi (Express), Innocent Esimu Wafula (KCCA), Abdu Aziizi Kayondo (Vipers), Halidi Lwaliwa (Vipers), Murushid Juuko (Express), Gavin Mugweri Kizito (SC Villa), Kenneth Ssemakula (SC Villa) Midfielders: Abdu Lumala (Pyramids, Egypt), Moses Waiswa (Super Sport United), Denis Iguma (KCCA), Bobosi Byaruhanga (Vipers), Shafik Kuchi Kagimu (URA), Ibrahim Orit (Vipers), Milton Karisa (Vipers)

Abdu Lumala (Pyramids, Egypt), Moses Waiswa (Super Sport United), Denis Iguma (KCCA), Bobosi Byaruhanga (Vipers), Shafik Kuchi Kagimu (URA), Ibrahim Orit (Vipers), Milton Karisa (Vipers) Forwards: Steven Dese Mukwala (URA), Emmanuel Arnold Okwi (Captain – Unattached), Richard Basangwa (Vipers), Yunus Junior Sentamu (Vipers), Martin Kizza (Express)

Officials: