Guinea secured a place in the qualifier for the quarterfinals of the FIBA AfroBasket after shocking Egypt 86-78 on Saturday.

The West Africans looked like they were down and out of the competition following their 61-60 defeat to the Central Africa Republic on Thursday but Zeljko Zecevic’s charges played out of their skin to hand Egypt their second successive loss.

Egypt who were expected to bounce back from the loss to Tunisia led early in the game but Guinea took the lead midway through the opening quarter, quickly assumed a double-digit lead with some efficient shooting from all ranges, and closed out the period leading by 13 points (28-15).

Guinea started the second quarter where they left off in the first quarter shooting the lights out of Kigali Arena and twice led by as many as 20 points before going into the halftime break leading by 13 points (48-35).

Ehab Saleh was Egypt’s most productive player Credit: FIBA

Ehab Saleh led Egypt’s come back in the third quarter, twice cutting the deficit to single-digit but Guinea remained productive on the offensive end and had a 9-point (65-56) advantage going into the fourth quarter.

Mohamed Queta hit a pair of foul shots to start the fourth quarter followed by Tidjan Keita and Abdoulaye Sy’s dunks and Guinea was in total control again.

While most of his teammates were pedestrian at best, Saleh was relentless on both ends and along with Omar Farag (9 points) and Amr Gendy dragged Egypt back into the contest. However, Guinea found a way of beating full-court press traps and got buckets when needed to win the contest.

Cheick Sekou Conde Credit: FIBA

Cedric Mansare paced Guinea to the famous win with game-high 25 points, Cheick Sekou Conde added 16 points and Mohamed Queta contributed 12 points and picked 8 rebounds.

Sale scored 21 points to go with 6 rebounds, Gendy contributed 15 points while Omar Oraby and Youssef Aboushousha had 10 points each.