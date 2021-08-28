Southampton midfielder Moussa Djenepo is among the high profile players in Mali coach Mohamed Magassouba’s squad for the Fifa 2022 World Cup qualifiers against Rwanda and Uganda next month.

Mali takes on Rwanda on September 1, 2021 at the Grand Stade d’Agadir in Morocco and then Uganda on September 6, 2021 at St Mary Stadium-Kitende for the first two days of qualifying for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

Aliou Dieng in action for Al Ahly Credit: Courtesy

Highly rated Al Ahly midfield gem Aliou Dieng is another player on the 26-man squad but there is a surprising omission of Brighton and Hove Albion star, Yves Bissouma.

Young Africans goalkeeper Djigui Diarra is among the goalkeepers summoned for national duty and there are new faces in Malmö goalkeeper Ismaël Diawara, Strasbourg defender Mahamé Siby and also forwards Hamidou Sinayoko (Onze-Creatures), Mahamadou Doucouré (Nîmes) and Lassina Sinayoko (Auxerre).

Yves Bissouma celebrates a goal in the CHAN 2016 in Kigali Credit: CAF

Besides Bissouma, other notable absentees are Sékou Koïta and Massadio Haïdara who were not selected because of injuries.

Full Squad

Goalkeepers: Djigui Diarra (Yanga SC, Tanzania), Ibrahim Bozzo Mounkoro (TP Mazembé, RD Congo), Ismaël Diawara (Malmö, Sweden), Mohamed Niaré (Stade Malien, Mali)

Defenders: Hamari Traoré (Rennes, France), Falaye Sacko (Victoria Guimarães, Portugal), Mahamé Siby (Strasbourg, France), Charles Traoré (FC Nantes, France), Mamadou Fofana (Amiens, France), Boubacar Kiki Kouyaté (FC Metz, France), Senou Coulibaly (Dijon, France).

Midfielders: Diadié Samassekou (Hoffenheim, Germany), Amadou Haidara (RB Leipzig, Germany) Kouamé Nguessan Rominique (Troyes, France), Lassana Coulibaly (Salernitana, Italy), Adama Noss Traoré (Hatayspor, Turkey), Mohamed Camara (RB Salzburg, Austria), Aliou Dieng (Ahly, Egypt), Cheick Doucouré (Lens, France).

Forwards : Moussa Djenepo (Southampton, England), Moussa Doumbia (Reims, France), Adama Traoré (Sheriff Tiraspol, Moldova), Ibrahima Kané (Vorskla Poltava CF, Ukraine), El Bilal Touré (Reims, France), Mahamadou Doucouré (Nîmes, France), Ibrahima Koné (Sarpsborg, Norway), Hamidou Sinayoko ( Onze-Créateurs, Mali) and Lassine Sinayoko ( Auxerre, France).