Uganda’s representatives at the CECAFA Zonal Qualifiers for the inaugural CAF Women’s Champions League, Lady Doves will aim to start the campaign on a high as they face FAD FC from Djibouti on Saturday.

The two teams will face off in the opener in an afternoon kickoff (1pm) at Nyayo Stadium in Nairobi, Kenya.

Lady Doves under the guidance of Fred Tumusiime are in high spirits and the coach believes a perfect start would be a springboard for good results at the Championship.

“Definitely the target is to start off well. When you get good results in the first game, the morale and confidence in the players comes automatically. Therefore, we want to get off to a winning start and then see how best we can perform in the remaining games.” He said.

With the addition of five new signings, the team seems beefed up and want to go for the ultimate target, which is qualifying for the final tournament.

The new arrivals include goalkeeper Zahara Nankya from Makerere University plus a trio from Uganda Martyrs High School, Lubaga that comprises of Gloria Namugerwa, Spencer Nakacwa, Daphine Nyayenga and Latifa Nakasi.

A total of 8 teams will take part in the regional qualifiers and these include; Vihiga Queens (Kenya), PVP FC (Burundi), FAD FC (Djibouti), Lady Doves (Uganda), Simba Queens (Tanzania), New Generation (Zanzibar), Yei Joint Stars (South Sudan), CBE (Ethiopia).

Group A has Lady Doves, PVP FC , FAD FCand Simba Queens while New Generation, Yei Join Stars, CBE, and Vihiga Queens make up Group B.

The Champions at the qualifiers will represent CECAFA Region in the final tournament that will take place in Cairo, Egypt later this year.