Training Match: Fasil Kenema 0-1 Uganda Cranes

Uganda Cranes outwitted the reigning Ethiopia Premier League champions Fasil Kenema 1-0 during a practice match played over a slippery Bahir Dar International Stadium surface on Saturday, August 28, 2021.

Midfielder Bobosi Byaruhanga struck the priceless goal for Uganda in a game dominated by StarTimes Uganda Premier League players.

Byaruhanga beat goalkeeper Michael Samaki with a well drilled free-kick from 25 yards after a foul on Shafik Kagimu.

The closed door arrangement was marred by the afternoon rains, a routine in the tourist Bahir Dar city of late.

Ibrahim Orit head the post as Uganda Cranes pressed forward for a killer before second half substitute Richard Basangwa ran rings around the opposition defenders Muhamed Abdulkerim, Hassan Seid and Keder Kuliabalie.

Nigerian forward Okiki Ofolabie, Desta Bereket and Yeafaw Alembrehan were impressive for Fasil Kenema but found no breakthrough in a backline that was marshalled by experienced defender Denis Iguma, the day’s captain.

Richard Basangwa controls the ball during the second half

Uganda Cranes head coach Milutin Sredojevic named Charles Lukwago in goal, newly signed KCCA defender Innocent Wafula at right back and Abdul Azizzi Kayondo at left back.

Iguma partnered Gavin Kizito Mugweri at center half with a barricade of midfielders; Kenneth Semakula, Byaruhanga and Shafik Kagimu the offensive option.

Steven Desse Mukwala, Ibrahim Orit and Martin Kizza led the quest for the goals.

In the second half, Micho called for a couple of changes and they exerted pressure though no goal reward came through.

At the start of the final stanza, Joel Mutakubwa replaced Lukwago in the goal posts, Enock Walusimbi took over Iguma’s place as Kagimu won the arm and Richard Basangwa replaced Steven Desse Mukwala.

Later on, Joseph Ochaya was introduced in the place for the injured Orit, Abdu Lumala came in for Martin Kizza as Kagimu was rested for Moses Waiswa.

Ochaya completed the game as team captain.

Micho talks to defender Gavin Kizito Mugweri

Micho hinted that the training match enabled him to further prepare for the international friendly match against Ethiopia this Sunday at the same venue.

“Match like situations are better than a combination of training sessions. This match has helped me identify who is who, try out the different partnership and generally plan for the international friendly match against Ethiopia on Sunday” Micho stated after the match.

Uganda Cranes take on Ethiopia Walia Stars in an international friendly match on Sunday as a precursor for the FIFA 2022 World Cup group E match away to Kenya in Nairobi.

Fasil Kenema XI Vs Uganda Cranes

Team Line Ups:

Fasil Kenema XI: Michael Samaki (G.K), Amsalu Tiahun, Keder Kulibalie, Muhamed Abdulkerim, Hassen Seid, Hailu Kirubeal, Samueal Yohanes, Natanail Georges, Yeazaw Alembrehan, Desta Bereket, Okiki Ofolabie

Subs: Tewodros Getenet, Daniel Zemedae, Daniel Fetun, Fasil Marew, Degen Gebeyehu, Abel Eyayu, Natnail Masresh, Henok Yetbarek, Fekadu Alemu

Uganda Cranes Vs Fasil Kenema

Uganda Cranes XI: Charles Lukwago (46’ Joel Mutakuwa), Innocent Wafula, Abdul Aziizi Kayondo, Gavin Kizito Mugweri, Denis Iguma (Captain – 46’ Enock Walusimbi), Kenneth Semakula, Bobosi Byaruhanga, Ibrahim Orit (80’ Joseph Ochaya), Shafik Kuchi Kagimu (80’ Moses Waiswa), Martin Kizza (80’ Abdu Lumala), Steven Desse Mukwala (46’ Richard Basangwa)

Subs Not Used: Milton Karisa

Denis Iguma with the referees and Fasil Kenema captain

Match officials:

Referee: Lidya Tafesse

Lidya Tafesse Assistant Referee 1: Shewangizaw Tebabes

Shewangizaw Tebabes Assistant Referee 2: Fasika Yehualashet

Fasika Yehualashet Fourth official: Lemma Nigussie