International Build Up: Sunday, 29th August 2021

Ethiopia Walia Stars Vs Uganda Cranes – Bahir Dar International Stadium (3 PM)

Uganda Cranes head coach Milutin “Micho” Sredojevic has confirmed the starting line up to face Ethiopia during the international friendly match at the Bahir Dar stadium on Sunday, 29th August 2021.

Chippa United goalkeeper Isima Watenga is named in the goal posts ahead of Charles Lukwago and Joel Mutakubwa.

Express Football Club captain Enock Walusimbi and TP Mazembe’s Joseph Benson Ochaya are deployed as the right and left full backs respectively.

It is a debut for Walusimbi who had also made the trip to South Africa for the international build up but did not get playing time.

Joseph Benson Ochaya controls a high ball in training at the Bahir Dar International Stadium

Vastly experienced Express defender Murushid Juuko and Vipers’ captain Halid Lwaliwa are the two center halfs.

It is a two-man barricade in midfield with Denis Iguma (KCCA) and Young African’s Khalid Aucho deployed as the two defensive midfielders.

Super Sport United stylish midfielder Moses Waiswa will orchestrate ahead of Iguma and Aucho.

In attack, it is a three-man force with pacy Pyramids winger Abdu Lumala, Milton Karisa (Vipers) and the team captain Emmanuel Arnold Okwi leading the line.

With the exception of the injured midfielder Tadeo Lwanga, the other 15 players will be on the bench.

Milutin “Micho” Sredojevic

Match officials:

The Ethiopian quartet of center referee Haileyesus Bazezew (PhD), Kindle Mussie (first assistant), Yibekal Dessalegne (second assistant), Lemma Nigussie (fourth official) will officiate the game.

Kick off has been re-adjusted to 3 PM because of the constant rains in Bahir Dar.

Both countries will use the build-up as a precursor to the up-coming FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 qualifiers.

Uganda Cranes XI: Isima Watenga (G.K), Enock Walusimbi, Joseph Benson Ochaya, Halid Lwaliwa, Murushid Juuko, Denis Iguma, Khalid Aucho, Moses Waiswa, Abdu Lumala, Milton Karisa, Emmanuel Arnold Okwi (Captain)

Subs: Charles Lukwago (G.K), Joel Mutakubwa (G.K), Yunus Sentamu, Bobosi Byaruhanga, Shafik Kuchi Kagimu, Richard Basangwa, Gavin Kizito Mugweri, Abdul Aziizi Kayondo, Kenneth Ssemakula, Ibrahim Orit, Martin Kizza, Steven Desse Mukwala, Innocent Wafula

Not Available: Martin Kizza and Tadeo Lwanga

