Isthmian League Premier Division (Group A) – Match Day 3:

Bognor Regis Town 1-2 Haringey Borough

Ugandan youngster Nathan Odokonyero was on the score sheet as Bognor Regis Town lost 2-1 to visiting Haringey Borough at the Crucial Environmental stadium on Saturday, 28th August 2021.

This was match day three during the group A of the Isthmian league premier division.

Christos Djamas and David Olufemi scored the two early goals for Haringey Borough in the 10th and 20th minutes respectively.

Odokonyero, 18, galvanized the score sheet with a decent second look when he tapped in Calvin Davies’ assist.

The former junior player at Chelsea, Portsmouth and Lincoln city was well positioned to finish into the net in the 88th minute.

Odokonyero continues to impress with his swelling goals’ account at the club.

He had scored two great goals in two games during warm up matches;

The first at Horndean last weekend and his latest strike coming in the 3-1 defeat at home to Dorking Wanderers.

Action between Bognor Regis Town and Haringey Borough

Bognor Regis Town returns to action against Worthing on Monday, 30th August 2021.

This coming Saturday (4th September 2021), they will play Hayes and Yeading United in the FA Cup first qualifying round.

For starters, Bognor Regis Town Football Club is an English football club based in Bognor Regis, West Sussex.

They are nicknamed ‘The Rocks’, an FA Chartered Standard Community club affiliated to the Sussex County Football Association.

Kingstonian leads the 22 team table standings with the maximum nine points after the opening three victories.

They are followed by the duo of Enfield Town and Folkestone Invicta who are both on 7 points apiece.

