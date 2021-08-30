SC Villa will go back to fresh elections following a consent order from the High Court after the August 28 polls were stopped.

The polls were suspended over the weekend following a court order after a one Brenda Nambalirwa Kawuma contested the process citing irregularities.

The elections which pitted Denis Mbidde Ssebugwawo and Medard Lubega Ssegona were eventually stopped although the Villa Electoral Commission (VEC) confirmed that over 60% of voters had cast their votes.

On Monday, both parties consented to the withdraw of the interim order and elections will go on but under conditions that include among others recalling the current members of VEC.

“The applicant hereby withdraws Miscellaneous Application Nos. 600 of 2021, 601 of 2021 and Miscellaneous Cause number 248 of 2021,” reads part of the court order released on 30th September 2021.

“The Respondent shall reopen the process of registration of members. The Respondent shall allow its members to verify the voter’s register and membership status of the registered voters.

“The Respondent shall recall members of the current Electoral Commission appointed by on their behalf and appoint new ones.”

“The Respondent shall ensure that there is sensitization of the members on the new voting procedures.”

“The Respondent shall put in place an interim executive to attend to day to day activities of the club.”

The club has yet to release a statement on the timeline on when elections will happen again.

The Jogoos have been under interim leadership for the past three years since Ben Immanuel Misagga left the top seat.