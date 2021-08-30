Injury has cost Simba Sports Club midfielder Tadeo Lwanga an opportunity to play in the two upcoming FIFA World Cup qualifier matches for Uganda Cranes.

Lwanga limped out of the Friday session at the Bahir Dar International Stadium and has not recovered yet.

He skipped the practice match against the reigning Ethiopia Premier League champions Fasil Kenema and the international friendly match against Ethiopia on the subsequent day.

Head coach Milutin Sredojevic confirmed that Lwanga will miss the two games.

“It is very unfortunate that we shall miss Tadeo Lwanga for the Kenya and Mali games. He is such a hard-working player. We wish him the quickest recovery possible so that he can join the team soon,” Micho stated.

Tadeo Lwanga and Shafik Kuchi Kagimu at Bahir Dar International Stadium

Meanwhile, the team left Bahir Dar for Addis Ababa on Monday evening aboard Ethiopian Airlines on flight ET 147. From Addis Ababa, the delegation will continue to Nairobi, still on Ethiopian Airlines flight ET 308.

At Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, they will be received by the advance party, Paul Mukatabala.

As the team left, Lwanga returned home for more treatment as four other players; Kenneth Semakula, Martin Kizza, Shafik Kuchi Kagimu, and Abdu Lumala were deemed surplus to requirements.

Kagimu, Kizza, and Semakula will remain at the team hotel in Kisaasi while Lwanga is left for rehabilitation.

Lumala is expected to fly to Egypt to complete formal paperwork with his club (Pyramids).

Three players will link up with the team in Kenya; Isaac Muleme (Viktoria Žižkov, Czech Republic), Mustapha Kizza (CF Montréal, Canada) and Derrick Nsibambi (Smouha, Egypt).

Uganda Cranes Delegation to Addis Ababa:

Goalkeepers: Isima Watenga (Chipps United, South Africa), Charles Lukwago (KCCA, Uganda), Joel Mutakubwa (Express, Uganda)

Defenders: Enock Walusimbi (Express, Uganda), Joseph Benson Ochaya (TP Mazembe, DR Congo), Halid Lwaliwa (Vipers, Uganda), Murushid Juuko (Express, Uganda), Innocent Wafula (Mbarara City, Uganda), Denis Iguma (KCCA, Uganda), Gavin Kizito Mugweri (SC Villa, Uganda), Abdul Azizi Kayondo (Vipers, Uganda)

Midfielders: Khalid Aucho (Young Africans, Tanzania), Bobosi Byaruhanga (Vipers, Uganda), Moses Waiswa (SuperSport United, South Africa), Ibrahim Orit (Vipers, Uganda),

Forwards: Yunus Sentamu (Vipers, Uganda), Milton Karisa (Vipers, Uganda), Emmanuel Arnold Okwi – Captain, Richard Basangwa (Vipers, Uganda), Steven Desse Mukwala (URA, Uganda)

Expected to link up in Nairobi: Isaac Muleme (Viktoria Žižkov, Czech Republic), Mustapha Kizza (CF Montréal, Canada), Derrick Nsibambi (Smouha, Egypt)