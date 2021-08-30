Vipers and Uganda Cranes attacker Milton Karisa has pointed to the appalling performance against Ethiopia in the international friendly to the long spells without competitive football.

Uganda Cranes lost 2-1 to Ethiopia Walia Stars at Bahir Dar International Stadium on Sunday, 29th August 2021 with Nasir Abubeker and Abel Yelew scoring for the hosts as Yunus Sentamu found the visitors’ consolation.

Uganda struggled with a slow start in the opening half as the Ethiopians completely dominated the game with a big chunk of the ball possession.

However, the team recollected their pieces in the closing stanza and managed to score through Yunus Sentamu while Joseph Benson Ochaya’s effort razed off the post.

Karisa attributes the slow start to the long spells without competitive football.

“We have taken a long time without playing because of the national lockdown due to the Coronavirus pandemic. We however picked up in the second half and staged an improved performance in the final 45 minutes,” Karisa stated.

Milton Karisa with Uganda Cranes teammates during the warm up session at Bahir Dar International Stadium

Karisa is among the few players who lasted for the entire duration of the game alongside Denis Iguma, Murushid Juuko, Halid Lwaliwa, and Joseph Benson Ochaya.

The Vipers wide man-cum-forward anticipates a far much-improved performance when Uganda Cranes face Kenya on Thursday in the 2022 FIFA World Cup Group E qualifier at Nyayo International Stadium.

“Hopefully, we shall improve the performance as we take on Kenya. We need to give our best since every game in the qualifiers is important,” Karisa adds.

Uganda Cranes depart Bahir Dar for Addis Ababa on Monday evening (6 PM). Departure from Addis Ababa will be at 11 PM.

Paul Mukatabala is already in Nairobi as the advance party to receive the team in Kenya.

The Group E match against Kenya will be held on Thursday, 2nd September 2021 at Nyayo National Stadium.

Four days later, Uganda Cranes will host West Africans Mali at the St. Mary’s Stadium, Kitende on Monday, 6th September 2021.

How Uganda Cranes lined up against Ethiopia:

Isima Watenga (46’ Charles Lukwago), Enock Walusimbi (’46 Ibrahim Orit), Joseph Benson Ochaya, Halid Lwaliwa, Murushid Juuko, Denis Iguma, Khalid Aucho (63’ Bobosi Byaruhanga), Moses Waiswa (84’ Shafik Kuchi Kagimu), Abdu Lumala (46’ Yunus Sentamu), Milton Karisa, Emmanuel Arnold Okwi – Captain (69’ Richard Basangwa)

Subs Not Used: Joel Mutakubwa (G.K), Gavin Kizito Mugweri, Abdul Aziizi Kayondo, Kenneth Ssemakula, Steven Desse Mukwala, Innocent Wafula

Not available: Tadeo Lwanga (Injury) and Martin Kizza