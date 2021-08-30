“In football, you either win or you learn the lessons.” That was the opening remark from Uganda Cranes head coach Milutin “Micho” Sredojevic after the 2-1 loss to Ethiopia at Bahir Dar International stadium on Sunday.

Micho cites the key positives from this match where the hosts had an overwhelming performance, especially in the first half.

“We had very important game against Ethiopia where we had to check the level of our players after a few days of training sessions.” He spoke to the media.

Micho talks to the media after the game in Bahir Dar against Ethiopia

Nasir Abubeker and Abel Yelew scored in either half as substitute Yunus Sentamu, the Uganda Premier League top scorer from the 2020-21 season with Vipers Sports Club got Uganda Cranes consolation.

The Serbian tactician acknowledged that such a competitive match was worthy for Uganda.

“The match of this magnitude is better than thirty training sessions. The benefit of this game, we shall plan for the game coming ahead of us (Kenya). We shall go to the match against Kenya to compete and win.” He revealed.

“Congratulations Ethiopia for winning and I thank them for the hospitality. Congratulations once again for qualifying to the African Cup of Nations (AFCON)” he added.

Uganda Cranes players in a talk session before the game

Micho is expected to confirm the team that will travel to Nairobi later on Monday evening.

The delegation will leave Bahir Dar on Monday evening at 6 PM for Addis Ababa before connecting to Nairobi at 11 PM.

Paul Mukatabala is already in Nairobi as the advance party to receive the team in Kenya.

The group E match against Kenya will be held on Thursday, 2nd September 2021 at Nyayo National Stadium.

Warm up session for the Uganda Cranes players

How Uganda Cranes lined up against Ethiopia:

Isima Watenga (46’ Charles Lukwago), Enock Walusimbi (’46 Ibrahim Orit), Joseph Benson Ochaya, Halid Lwaliwa, Murushid Juuko, Denis Iguma, Khalid Aucho (63’ Bobosi Byaruhanga), Moses Waiswa (84’ Shafik Kuchi Kagimu), Abdu Lumala (46’ Yunus Sentamu), Milton Karisa, Emmanuel Arnold Okwi – Captain (69’ Richard Basangwa)

Subs Not Used: Joel Mutakubwa (G.K), Gavin Kizito Mugweri, Abdul Aziizi Kayondo, Kenneth Ssemakula, Steven Desse Mukwala, Innocent Wafula

Not available: Tadeo Lwanga (Injury) and Martin Kizza