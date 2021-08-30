Fufa’s resolve to complete the Stanbic Uganda Cup 2021 season remains after the FA released dates for the competition’s semi-finals.

Unlike in the previous editions, the semi-finals will be played on a one legged basis at neutral Fufa Technical Ground, Njeru.

Update on Stanbic Uganda Cup Semifinal Fixtures



FUFA has resolved to have the Semifinals of the 2020/21 Stanbic Uganda Cup played on a one-legged basis.



Police takes on Vipers SC in the first semi-finals on September 21 while Bul faces record holders Express FC the following day with the final coming in four days.

Earlier, the FA had communicated the fixtures to be played between August 19 and 30 to which clubs led by Vipers insisted they couldn’t honour the games since they had no time to train.

The 2020 edition was cancelled following the outbreak of the Covid19 pandemic with Proline winning the 2019 edition.