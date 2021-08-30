Express and Uganda Cranes defender Enock Walusimbi made his long awaited debut on the national team during the 2-1 loss against Ethiopia at the Bahir Dar Stadium on Sunday, 29th August 2021.

Walusimbi started at right back before he was withdrawn at the start of the second half.

The 45 minutes that Walusimbi played in national team colours will forever remain encrypted onto his soul and eyes more playing time.

“I am humbled for the opportunity presented to me to play for the Uganda Cranes. I want to thank coach Micho and the rest of the technical committee members, my teammates and the family at Express for the courage” Walusimbi stated.

The current Express Football Club captain was among the three players replaced at half time; with the other two being Abdu Lumala and goalkeeper Isima Watenga.

Ibrahim Orit, Yunus Sentamu and goalkeeper Charles Lukwago replaced the players rested.

Enock Walusimbi made his senior Uganda Cranes debut against Ethiopia at Bahir Dar International Stadium on Sunday, 29th August 2021

Walusimbi has since vowed to continue being focused with diligence and ensure continuous service on the national team.

“I will remain determined, hardworking and focused to maintain the good show and play on the national team for many years” he added.

Walusimbi has formerly played at Soltilo Bright Stars Football Club.

He has also encouraged young players to work their hearts out and never to give up.

“I advise the young players out there to remain focused and determined. With hard work, everything is possible” he added.

Walusimbi has already captained the Uganda U-23 national team and was part of the Uganda Cranes delegation to South Africa for the international build up match, where he was an unused substitute.

The delegation will leave Bahir Dar on Monday evening at 6 PM for Addis Ababa before connecting to Nairobi at 11 PM.

Paul Mukatabala is already in Nairobi as the advance party to receive the team in Kenya.

The group E match against Kenya will be held on Thursday, 2nd September 2021 at Nyayo National Stadium.

How Uganda Cranes lined up against Ethiopia:

Isima Watenga (46’ Charles Lukwago), Enock Walusimbi (’46 Ibrahim Orit), Joseph Benson Ochaya, Halid Lwaliwa, Murushid Juuko, Denis Iguma, Khalid Aucho (63’ Bobosi Byaruhanga), Moses Waiswa (84’ Shafik Kuchi Kagimu), Abdu Lumala (46’ Yunus Sentamu), Milton Karisa, Emmanuel Arnold Okwi – Captain (69’ Richard Basangwa)

Subs Not Used: Joel Mutakubwa (G.K), Gavin Kizito Mugweri, Abdul Aziizi Kayondo, Kenneth Ssemakula, Steven Desse Mukwala, Innocent Wafula

Not available: Tadeo Lwanga (Injury) and Martin Kizza