Ugandan international goalkeeper Jamal Magoola Salim has confirmed his departure from Sudan’s Al Hilal.

The former Express and KCCA FC number one revealed this in a post of his Facebook.

“It’s sad to say goodbye to this great club in the country Sudan and one of the best in Africa,” he posted.

“I take this moment to thank all the fans, players and management for the great years of joy and sadness we shared together in the last couple of years in Caf CC and Caf champions’ league.

“I wish the club all the best in the future as I take on my next challenge In shaa Allah Goodluck .”

Salim has spent over six years in Sudan and has previously played for Al Hilal rivals El Merrikh.

His next destination remains unknown but he recently had trials in South Africa and could be headed to the PSL.