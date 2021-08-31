CAF Women’s Champions League CECAFA Qualifiers 2021

Lady Doves 0-0 Simba Queens

Uganda’s representatives at the ongoing CAF Women’s Champions League CECAFA Qualifiers, Lady Doves fought hard to earn a point off Simba Queens on Tuesday at Kasarani Stadium.

Despite Simba Queens proving the better side in terms of possession, Lady Doves remained resilient and composed to secure a point in the goalless draw.

Even when the Masindi-based side were reduced to ten players in the 75th minute when Sarah Nankya was sent off for a second bookable offence, they showed courage and character to hold on and earn a point.

Skipper and goalkeeper Daisy Nakaziro was on top of her game, making several saves to keep Lady Doves in the game.

However, the Fred Musiime coached side got two glorious opportunities on the other hand but Fazila Ikwaput and Norah Alupo were both denied by the woodwork.

Ikwaput went through on goal but failed to tap home from the rebound when Spencer Nakacwa missed initially.

Alupo’s effort kissed the upright when she aimed for a long effort outside the area.

Lady Doves remain top of Group A on 4 points same as Simba Queens while FVP of Burundi moved to third spot after defeating FAD FC 2-1.

Lady Doves Starting XI: Daisy Nakaziro, Aldrine Birungi, Madam Christine, Irene Akiror, Nabiira Nakitto, Sarah Nankya, Norah Alupo, Riticia Nabbosa, Fazila Ikwaput, Lydia Nandera, Spencer Nakacwa