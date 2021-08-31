FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Qualifier (Group E):

Thursday, 2nd September 2021 – Kenya Harambee Stars Vs Uganda Cranes

*At Nyayo International Stadium, Nairobi (4 PM)

The Uganda Cranes team arrived at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Nairobi city, Kenya on Tuesday morning.

The team delegation traveled aboard Ethiopian Airlines from Bahir Dar city (ET 417) via the capital, Addis Ababa where they got the connecting flight (ET 308).

This is ahead of the vital FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 group E qualifier between the two traditional CECAFA giants; Uganda and Kenya.

At the Airport, they were received by the national teams’ officer who was the advance party in Nairobi for the team; Paul Mukatabala.

Uganda Cranes players and officials at Jomo Kenyatta Airport

The team was then driven to the lavish Tamarind Tree Hotel, along Langata road.

Three more foreign based players Isaac Muleme (Viktoria Žižkov, Czech Republic) and Derrick Nsibambi (Smouha, Egypt) joined the team in Nairobi.

Uganda Cranes head coach Milutin “Micho” Sredojevic believes the slightest details will separate the two sides.

Micho during the interview at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport

Micho also added that they are doing what it takes to take full advantage of these details.

This is one more episode of unending derby between Uganda and Kenya. I am happy to be coming here in Nairobi. It is a measurement of test and character. It will be a very tough match. There is too much at stake. It is very hard to play against players that you know. We shall be playing a team that has very big advantage. Our league is in recess because of the off season. It will be a match where small details will decide. We shall be doing everything that those details go our way. Milutin “Micho” Sredojevic , Uganda Cranes head coach

Uganda Cranes lost 2-1 to Ethiopia during the recent international build up at the Bahir Dar International stadium.

Uganda Cranes officials checking in at Tamarind Tree Hotel

Uganda Cranes players in Nairobi, Kenya:

Goalkeepers: Isima Watenga (Chippa United, South Africa), Charles Lukwago (KCCA, Uganda), Joel Mutakubwa (Express, Uganda)

Defenders: Isaac Muleme (Viktoria Žižkov, Czech Republic), Mustapha Kizza (CF Montréal, Canada), Enock Walusimbi (Express, Uganda), Joseph Benson Ochaya (TP Mazembe, DR Congo), Halid Lwaliwa (Vipers, Uganda), Murushid Juuko (Express, Uganda), Innocent Wafula (Mbarara City, Uganda), Denis Iguma (KCCA, Uganda), Gavin Kizito Mugweri (SC Villa, Uganda), Abdul Aziizi Kayondo (Vipers, Uganda)

Midfielders: Khalid Aucho (Young Africans, Tanzania), Bobosi Byaruhanga (Vipers, Uganda), Moses Waiswa (Super Sport United, South Africa), Ibrahim Orit (Vipers, Uganda),

Forwards: Derrick Nsibambi (Smouha, Egypt), Yunus Sentamu (Vipers, Uganda), Milton Karisa (Vipers, Uganda), Emmanuel Arnold Okwi – Captain, Richard Basangwa (Vipers, Uganda), Steven Desse Mukwala (URA, Uganda)