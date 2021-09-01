FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Qualifier (Group E):

Thursday, 2nd September 2021 – Kenya Harambee Stars Vs Uganda Cranes

*At Nyayo International Stadium, Nairobi (4 PM)

A lot is at stake as traditional rivals Uganda and Kenya once again take to the field of play in the group E FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifier at the Nyayo International Stadium, Nairobi on Thursday.

This is a clash that has time immemorial since 1926 left sparks and it is always too clash to call.

Left back Isaac Muleme has already had his share of the derby and looks forward another exciting match on Thursday evening.

In fact, the Czech Republic based left back-cum-winger who plies his professional trade at Viktoria Žižkov is well aware that such matches are not for the faint hearted people.

“I am positive as we get to the derby with Kenya. This is a game that has left no stone unturned every time it happens. I am therefore mentally and physically set for the match ahead” Muleme stated.

Isaac Muleme stretches out in the gym at Tamarind Tree Hotel on Tuesday morning

Since 2013, Muleme has played 39 international matches for Uganda Cranes; including two CHAN championships (2014 and 2016).

He is excited to return to the national team fold, to serve his country without fear or favour.

“I am very excited to return to the national team after sometime out. Once again, I am humbled to reunite with coach Micho. He (coach Micho) wants hardworking people like me and I am ready to fight for my treasured country and myself” Muleme vowed.

Muleme joined fellow national team players on Tuesday morning alongside Canada-based left back Mustafa Kizza and striker Derrick Paul Nsibambi (plays in Egypt premier league).

Isaac Muleme in training at Utalii College Sports ground on Tuesday

He hints about the adverse impact of the Coronavirus pandemic to football where matches are now played without fans like it is going to be the case on Thursday.

“It is unfortunate that of late, football is not played without fans. Fans play an important role in a football match. They motivate us as players in a special way as they lift the mood every time” Muleme adds.

He is expected to battle for the left back slot alongside TP Mazembe’s Joseph Benson Ochaya, Mustafa Kizza (CF Montreal) and Vipers’ Abdu-Aziizi Kayondo.

Uganda Cranes will conduct the final training session on Wednesday at Nyayo International Stadium.

Uganda Cranes players in Nairobi, Kenya:

Goalkeepers: Isima Watenga (Chippa United, South Africa), Charles Lukwago (KCCA, Uganda), Joel Mutakubwa (Express, Uganda)

Defenders: Isaac Muleme (Viktoria Žižkov, Czech Republic), Mustapha Kizza (CF Montréal, Canada), Enock Walusimbi (Express, Uganda), Joseph Benson Ochaya (TP Mazembe, DR Congo), Halid Lwaliwa (Vipers, Uganda), Murushid Juuko (Express, Uganda), Innocent Wafula (Mbarara City, Uganda), Denis Iguma (KCCA, Uganda), Gavin Kizito Mugweri (SC Villa, Uganda), Abdul Aziizi Kayondo (Vipers, Uganda)

Midfielders: Khalid Aucho (Young Africans, Tanzania), Bobosi Byaruhanga (Vipers, Uganda), Moses Waiswa (Super Sport United, South Africa), Ibrahim Orit (Vipers, Uganda),

Forwards: Derrick Nsibambi (Smouha, Egypt), Yunus Sentamu (Vipers, Uganda), Milton Karisa (Vipers, Uganda), Emmanuel Arnold Okwi – Captain, Richard Basangwa (Vipers, Uganda), Steven Desse Mukwala (URA, Uganda)