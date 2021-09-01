Uganda Women’s National Team coach, Faridah Bulega will enroll for a coaching course in Kenya, starting this month according to a statement released by FUFA on Wednesday.

In a statement released by FUFA Communications Director, Ahmed Hussein, the Crested Cranes coach will undertake the CAF B Course for the next 3 and half months (from 6th September – 15th December).

‘The FUFA Executive Committee took a decision to continue improving Women football in Uganda. Since 2013 Women football in Uganda has grown in leaps and bounds but the Executive believes that improving capacity building and creating a pool of more qualified coaches are key areas for the game to move to another level. FUFA capitalized on an opportunity from FIFA through a special project dubbed ‘Women’s Coach Mentorship Programme.’ Hussein says as quoted by the FUFA Website.

Farida Bulega Credit: FUFA Media

This comes at a time when the Crested Cranes will start preparing for the 2021 COSAFA Women’s Championship slated to start on 28th September in South Africa.

The team will also face Ethiopia in the 2022 Africa Women Cup of Nations Qualifiers in October.

The timing leaves many wondering why a coach would go off the team ahead of a busy schedule.

Information has been ripe that the former Crested Cranes player was a topic of discussion on whether to retain the job or not and going for the Coaching Course could be a scapegoat.

Bulega replaced Majidah Nantanda in 2017 as the head coach, getting promoted from the role of assistant coach.

A new technical team is expected to be named soon ahead of the COSAFA Championship and the AWCON Qualifiers.