Thursday August 2, 2021

Nyayo stadium, Nairobi 4pm

Kenya Head Coach Jacob ‘Ghost’ Mulee has said that he summoned the squad for the Uganda Cranes game basing in mind the future of the team.

Brian Mandela Onyango was also left out by Mulee Credit: SUNDOWNS

The highly rated but controversial Kenya tactician has come under pressure from the nationals for leaving out left out Captain Victor Wanyama, Simba SC defender Joash Onyango, Zesco United forward Jesse Were, Mamelodi Sundowns defender Brian Mandela and unattached winger Ayub Timbe from his squad.

“The mixture in my squad is very important for Kenya and has many local based players,” Mulee told NTV Kenya.

“Apart from the qualifiers, my focus is on the transition where we can nurture players who can take over when their senior team mates exit.” Mulee

Michael Olunga celebrates his goal against Tanzania. at Afcon 2019

Nevertheless, the squad is not short on experience and quality due to the availability of among others Michael Olunga (Al-Duhail, Qatar), Masud Juma (Difaâ Hassani El Jadidi, Morocco), Joseph Okumu (KAA Gent, Belgium), Eric Ouma (AIK, Sweden), Richard Odada (Red Star Belgrade, Serbia), Duke Abuya (Nkana, Zambia), Duncan Otieno (Lusaka Warriors, Zambia) and Eric Johanna (Jonkopings Sondra IF, Sweden).

Kenya and Uganda are meeting for a record 77 times with The Cranes having edge with 32 wins against Kenya’s 22 with the rest draws.

However, the previous six meetings have produced only one win (Uganda) with five stalemates.