FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Qualifier (Group E):

Thursday, 2nd September 2021 – Kenya Harambee Stars Vs Uganda Cranes

*At Nyayo International Stadium, Nairobi (4 PM)

Uganda Cranes and CF Montréal left back Mustafa Kizza has acknowledged that the competition within the current national team aspires him to work even harder.

Kizza is among the three more foreign based players alongside striker Paul Derrick Nsibambi and another left back Isaac Muleme who joined the team base at Tamarind Tree Hotel in Nairobo on Tuesday.

The former Kibuli SSS student and KCCA player believes the stiff battle for slots on the left flank of the team pushes him to work harder.

Mustafa Kizza

“First of all, I am humbled to be here to serve my beloved country, Uganda. When I arrived here, I found the camp buzzing and the morale high. It is good to have healthy competition and this helps the team. Personally, the competition pushes me to the limit to deliver my best” the 21 year old stated.

Kizza has already played for the Uganda U-20 and U-23 teams with 12 caps to his name on the senior national team.

He looks forward serving the national team for a long time and realize big achievements in life.

“I want to serve the national team with one heart and the dream to play at the FIFA World Cup is realistic” he added.

Mustafa Kizza passes the ball alongside Isaac Muleme at the Utalii College Sports ground in Nairobi on Tuesday

At the left back-cum-attack department, there are four players vying for the available two slots.

The other three players are TP Mazembe’s Joseph Benson Ochaya, Czech Republic based Isaac Muleme and Vipers Sports Club’s Abdu-Azizi Kayondo.

Head coach Milutin “Micho” Sredojevic has defended the inclusion of all these players who perfect the same role.

“The four left backs are here because of demand and particular services expected from them. I have five left footed players on the squad with Richard (Basangwa). I would have liked to have the sixth as well if conditions were favourable for Allan Okello. We are all aware of what left footers can offer to any team” Micho stated.

The team is set to conduct the final training session on Wednesday at 4 PM (Nyayo International Stadium) ahead of the big clash on Thursday, 2nd September 2021.

Uganda Cranes players in Nairobi, Kenya:

Goalkeepers: Isima Watenga (Chippa United, South Africa), Charles Lukwago (KCCA, Uganda), Joel Mutakubwa (Express, Uganda)

Defenders: Isaac Muleme (Viktoria Žižkov, Czech Republic), Mustapha Kizza (CF Montréal, Canada), Enock Walusimbi (Express, Uganda), Joseph Benson Ochaya (TP Mazembe, DR Congo), Halid Lwaliwa (Vipers, Uganda), Murushid Juuko (Express, Uganda), Innocent Wafula (Mbarara City, Uganda), Denis Iguma (KCCA, Uganda), Gavin Kizito Mugweri (SC Villa, Uganda), Abdul Aziizi Kayondo (Vipers, Uganda)

Midfielders: Khalid Aucho (Young Africans, Tanzania), Bobosi Byaruhanga (Vipers, Uganda), Moses Waiswa (Super Sport United, South Africa), Ibrahim Orit (Vipers, Uganda),

Forwards: Derrick Nsibambi (Smouha, Egypt), Yunus Sentamu (Vipers, Uganda), Milton Karisa (Vipers, Uganda), Emmanuel Arnold Okwi – Captain, Richard Basangwa (Vipers, Uganda), Steven Desse Mukwala (URA, Uganda)