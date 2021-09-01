FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Qualifier (Group E):

Thursday, 2nd September 2021

Kenya Harambee Stars Vs Uganda Cranes

At Nyayo International Stadium, Nairobi (4 PM)

Uganda Cranes team currently based at the Tamarind Tree Hotel (along Langata road) was further boosted by the arrival of three foreign-based players.

Left back-cum-winger Isaac Muleme who features for Viktoria Žižkov in the Czech Republic was joined by another left back Mustapha Kizza (CF Montréal, Canada) and forward Paul Derrick Nsibambi of Smouha in Egypt.

The trio connected from their various destinations and checked in at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Nairobi on Tuesday morning.

They took part of the team training session (activation in the morning) as well as the afternoon training at the Utalii College Sports grounds in Nairobi.

Isaac Muleme stretches at the team hotel on Tuesday morning moments after arrival

“It is humbling to be back to the national team. I am ready to give 100 percent in the games against Kenya and Mali because our target and dream is to play at the FIFA World Cup,” Muleme stated.

Kizza was equally ecstatic about the call-up that brings to four the number of left backs on this 23 man squad.

“I am very excited to come and serve my country. I have found the camp buzzing and there is nothing that stands in our way for glory. The competition in my department and generally on the team pushes me to perform even better,” Kizza stated.

Isaac Muleme with Mustapha Kizza passing the ball at Utalii College Sports Ground

Paul Derrick Nsibambi

The team is expected to conduct the final training session on Wednesday evening at the Nyayo International Stadium ahead of the big game on Thursday.

Uganda Cranes is pooled in group E alongside CECAFA neighbours Rwanda and Kenya as well as West Africans Mali.

Mali will host Rwanda in Morocco on the same day (Thursday).

Uganda Cranes players in Nairobi, Kenya:

Goalkeepers: Isima Watenga (Chippa United, South Africa), Charles Lukwago (KCCA, Uganda), Joel Mutakubwa (Express, Uganda)

Defenders: Isaac Muleme (Viktoria Žižkov, Czech Republic), Mustapha Kizza (CF Montréal, Canada), Enock Walusimbi (Express, Uganda), Joseph Benson Ochaya (TP Mazembe, DR Congo), Halid Lwaliwa (Vipers, Uganda), Murushid Juuko (Express, Uganda), Innocent Wafula (Mbarara City, Uganda), Denis Iguma (KCCA, Uganda), Gavin Kizito Mugweri (SC Villa, Uganda), Abdul Aziizi Kayondo (Vipers, Uganda)

Midfielders: Khalid Aucho (Young Africans, Tanzania), Bobosi Byaruhanga (Vipers, Uganda), Moses Waiswa (Super Sport United, South Africa), Ibrahim Orit (Vipers, Uganda),

Forwards: Derrick Nsibambi (Smouha, Egypt), Yunus Sentamu (Vipers, Uganda), Milton Karisa (Vipers, Uganda), Emmanuel Arnold Okwi – Captain, Richard Basangwa (Vipers, Uganda), Steven Desse Mukwala (URA, Uganda)