FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers (Group E):

Thursday, September 2, 2021: Kenya Harambee Stars Vs Uganda Cranes (4 PM)

At Nyayo National Stadium, Nairobi

Uganda Cranes head coach Milutin “Micho” Sredojevic has confirmed the starting line-up against Kenya in the group E FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifier at Nyayo National Stadium, Nairobi on Thursday, September 2, 2021.

Charles Lukwago starts in goal ahead of Joel Mutakubwa and Chippa United goalkeeper Isima Bin Rashid Watenga.

Denis Iguma and Isaac Muleme are at right and left full back respectively.

Halid Lwaliwa and Murushid Juuko form the central defensive partnership.

It is a compacted midfield that has two blocking midfielders Khalid Aucho and Bobosi Byaruhanga.

Byaruhanga earns his first start in the Uganda Cranes senior team since marking his debut against South Africa in June 2021 during an international build up match.

Moses Waiswa Ndhondhi is the chain link to the three offensive players; Emmanuel Arnold Okwi (captain), Milton Karisa and the left sided Joseph Benson Ochaya.

The bench has a rich collection of players at the coach’s disposal.

The game will be handled by FIFA Referees from Sudan.

Uganda Cranes XI (Shirt Numbers in Brackets):

Charles Lukwago (18), Denis Iguma (KCCA, Uganda), Isaac Muleme (20), Halid Lwaliwa (Vipers, Uganda), Murushid Juuko (4), Khalid Aucho (8), Bobosi Byaruhanga (6), Moses Waiswa Ndohondi (23), Milton Karisa (13), Emmanuel Arnold Okwi – Captain, 7), Joseph Benson Ochaya (2)

Subs:

Isima Bin Rashid Watenga (19), Joel Mutakubwa (1), Innocent Wafula Esimu (14), Gavin Kizito Mugweri (5), Abdul Aziizi Kayondo (3), Ibrahim Orit (11), Richard Basangwa (22), Steven Desse Mukwala (10), Derrick Nsibambi (9), Yunus Sentamu (17), Mustapha Kizza (CF Montréal, Canada), Enock Walusimbi (Express, Uganda)

Match officials: