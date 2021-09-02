The Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) has confirmed changes in two Women’s National Football Teams, the Crested Cranes (Senior Team) and U20 National Team.

The changes see the head coaches of the aforementioned teams replaced with new names taking up the roles.

George Lutalo who has recently been serving as an assistant coach at URA FC under Sam Ssimbwa has been named the new Crested Cranes head coach, replacing Faridah Bulega.

According to FUFA, Bulega will be enrolling for a CAF B Coaching Course in Kenya between 6th September – 15th December 2021.

Edward Kaziba and James Magala have retained their slots on the team as Assistant Coach and Goalkeeping Coach respectively.

On the other hand, Ayub Khalifan Kiyingi is the new head coach of the Uganda U20 National Team, replacing Oliver Mbekaka who has been demoted to Assistant Coach while Mubarak Kiberu comes on board as the goalkeeping coach.

Crested Cranes will take part in this year’s COSAFA Women’s Championship slated for 28th September to 9th October.

The Tournament will serve as a precursor for the 2022 Africa Women Cup of Nations Qualifiers against Ethiopia next month.

A provisional squad of 32 players has been named and will commence training on 10th September 2021.

On the other hand, The U20 National Team preliminary squad of 30 players has also been named with the team scheduled to enter residential camp on Tuesday, 7th September at FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru.

Crested Cranes Provisional Squad

Goalkeepers: Ruth Aturo (UCU Lady Cardinals FC), Daisy Nakaziro (Lady Doves FC), Elsie Najjemba (Rines WFC), Gloria Namakula (Tooro Queens FC)

Defenders: Viola Namuddu (Makerere University WFC), Shadia Nankya (UCU Lady Cardinals FC), Eunice Ariokot (Olila High School WFC), Bridget Nabisaalu (She Corporate FC), Phoebe Banura (UCU Lady Cardinals FC), Yudayah Nakayenze (Lindey Wilson College, USA), Justin Kizza Najjuko (She Maroons FC), Asia Nakibuuka (Kawempe Muslim Ladies FC)

Midfielders: Joan Naggayi (She Maroons FC), Rhoda Nanziri (Kawempe Muslim Ladies FC), Riticia Nabbosa (Lady Doves FC), Kautharah Naluyima (She Maroons FC), Sheebah Zalwango (Asubo Gafford Ladies FC), Phiona Nabbumba (She Corporate FC), Grace Nassongo (Amuria High School FC), Spencer Nakacwa (Lady Doves FC), Norah Alupo (Lady Doves FC), Amina Nababi (Makerere University WFC), Resty Kobusobozi (Tooro Queens FC), Anita Namata (Uganda Martyrs High School FC)

Forwards: Hasifa Nassuna (UCU Lady Cardinals FC), Fazila Ikwaput (Lady Doves FC), Sharon Naddunga (Kawempe Muslim Ladies FC), Resty Nanziri (Kampala Queens FC), Sandra Nabweteme (Fimleikafélag Hafnarfjarðar, Iceland), Laki Otandeka (New Jersey Copa FC, USA), Shiraz Natasha (Maccabi Kishronot Hadera FC, Israel)

U20 Provisional Squad

Goalkeepers: Daphine Nyayenga (Lady Doves FC), Joan Namusisi (Kampala Queens FC), Esther Akite Okello (Olila High School FC), Saida Namwanje (Luweero Giant Queens FC)

Defenders: Sumayah Komuntale (Tooro Queens FC), Jolly Kobusinge (Tooro Queens FC), Gloria Namugerwa (Lady Doves), Grace Aluka (Olila High School FC), Stella Musubika (Kawempe Muslim Ladies FC), Biira Nadunga (Olila High School FC), Samalie Nakacwa (Kawempe Muslim FC)

Midfielders: Shamirah Nalugya (Kawempe Muslim Ladies FC), Shakirah Nyinagahirwa (Kawempe Muslim Ladies FC), Zaina Nandede (Kataka SHE FC), Lillian Mutuuzo (Kampala Queens), Catherine Nagadya (Uganda Martyr High School), Margaret Kunihira (Kawempe Muslim Ladies FC), Kevin Nakacwa (Uganda Martyrs High School FC), Faridah Namirimu (Wakiso Hills WFC), Gillian Akadinda (Olila High School FC), Aisha Nantongo (Kawempe Muslim Ladies)

Forwards: Fauzia Najjemba (Kampala Queens), Joan Ainembabazi (Tooro Queens FC), Halima Kanyago (Lady Doves FC), Hadijah Nandago (Kawempe Muslim Ladies FC), Bernadette Namwenge (Ajax Queens FC), Kamiyati Naigaga (Taggy High School FC), Zaituni Namaganda (Taggy High School FC), Joweria Nagadya (Lady Doves FC), Eva Naggayi (Rines SS WFC)