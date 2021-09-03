Mulitin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic was left fuming after Sudan referee Ismail Mahmood Ali Mahmood overturned a decision that had seen him away Cranes a first half penalty against Kenya.

Milton Karisa went down under a challenge from John Okumu with Mahmood pointing to the spot but on advice of his assistant, he reversed the decision and gave the Cranes a free kick on the edge which was put to waste by Joseph Ochaya.

“I believe we shall see what exactly happened and why the referee changed his mind,” Micho said in a post-match briefing.

“But in any way, I am getting used to such decisions, last time in Zambia I had a genuine goal disallowed and now here it is the reverse in an already taken penalty decision.”

The tactician who was taking charge of his first official game since returning to Uganda was impressed by his players’ effort on the day.

“I will not dwell on that so much because I believe my players gave everything in a match of two teams where one was in the off season and another had competitive football going on.”

Uganda takes on Mali on Monday at St. Mary’s stadium, Kitende with the winner taking early leadership in Group E.

Mali edged Rwanda in their first game in Morocco on Wednesday.