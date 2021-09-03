Vipers Goalkeepers coach Ibrahim Mugisha has sang praises for young goalkeeper Jack Komakech upon his signing at Kitende.

The former Uganda Cranes number one has however revealed that the young goalie still has a lot to learn and the club won’t create pressure on him.

“I saw him for the first time featuring for the Cubs (Under 17) and Hippos (Under 20) teams. He looked absolutely good and has a bright future ahead if he stays focused and working hard,” Mugisha told the club website.

Ibrahim Mugisha at his unveiling at Vipers SC Credit: Bata Images

“Now he is here, we have to improve [him]. He is still young, there is no pressure because there is still a long road and we don’t want to create any pressure for him because there is still work to do.

“First of all, you need to let him settle down, find his way. He needs to learn the speed and more basics of goalkeeping. All that stuff you have to calculate as well to work on a little bit.”

The U-20 national custodian couldn’t hide his joy at joining the four-time league champions.

Jack Komakech Credit: VIPERS SC

“I’m just extremely happy, extremely proud to be joining Vipers SC and finally have a team to feature for in the Uganda Premier League,” he said upon signing a five year deal.

“Vipers SC are one of the biggest clubs in the country. It is a huge club with big ambitions and am looking forward to being part of the successful journey.”

“I know it is going to be a lot of hard work, but I am ready to do everything I can to get the most of my five years here and at the school as possible.”

Komakech has already linked up with new teammates at Kitende.