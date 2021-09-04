Samuel Kato and Hassan Musana are among the players advised to leave KCCA according to reliable sources.

The duo along with goalkeeper Hassan Matovu, Joseph Kafumbe and Moses Aliro are the other players told to leave the club to create space for the new signings.

Moses Aliro

On Friday, goalkeeper Matovu confirmed his exit before the club could even announce his departure after spending five years at the club.

KCCA have been one of the busiest teams in the transfer market signing eight players so far and expected to announce more arrivals before the window officially closes.

The arrivals so far; Emmanuel Wasswa, Geoffrey Wasswa, Brian Kayanja, Innocent Wafula, Rogers Mato, Yasser Mugerwa and Arafat Usama are expected to be joined by goalkeeper Derrick Ochan from Police FC and reports also link Benjamin Ochan, Allan Kateregga to the club.

Geofrey Wasswa shows off the KCCA traditional yellow home jersey (Credit: KCCA FC Media)

Shockingly, the 13-time champions are also conducting trials and among the players cited are Davis Kasirye (former Vipers and SC Villa striker), Ivan Ntege, Michael Birungi and Isaac Otto.

It remains to be seen whether any of the above will impress and earn a contract with Morley Byekwaso’s side.

So far, the club has officially released Keziron Kizito, Moses Kalanzi, Filbert Obenchan, goalkeeper Charles Lukwago and Steven Sserwadda.